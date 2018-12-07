Two top Trump aides leave White House to join Trump’s reelection campaign

Two of President Trump Donald John TrumpKobach ‘very concerned’ voter fraud may have happened in North Carolina Trump Jr. makes fun of Ocasio-Cortez by sharing meme that suggests socialists eat dogs Trump’s 2020 campaign will be headquartered at Trump Tower: report MORE’s top advisers are leaving the White House to join Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, Politico reported Friday.

Bill Stepien, the director of political affairs, and Justin Clark, who oversees the Office of Public Liaison, are expected to announce their departures from the administration to become senior political advisers to the campaign.

The pair will reportedly work on developing the campaign’s grassroots network and arranging the selection of delegates.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

The New York Times first reported on the switch in late October, shortly before the 2018 midterm elections.

Both advisers previously worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential run. Clark served as Trump’s deputy political director and Stepien was the national field director before joining the administration.

Stepien also oversaw Trump’s 2018 midterm campaign push, which saw Republicans keeping control of the Senate but losing the House. Trump embarked on a campaign blitz, traveling to eight states to host 11 rallies for GOP candidates.

Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign will once again be headquartered at Trump Tower in New York City, Politico reported Thursday.

While the campaign’s base will be on the 15th floor of Trump Tower, there will be two additional offices in the Washington, D.C., area.

One satellite office will be located at the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) building on Capitol Hill and the other will be in Rosslyn, Virginia.