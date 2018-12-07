Major Obama 2008 fundraiser throws support behind Beto 2020: ‘Time to pass the torch’

One of former President Obama’s major fundraisers during his 2008 campaign has vowed to raise money for Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke if he runs in 2020.

Chicago financier Louis Susman said he is encouraging O’Rourke, a rising Democratic star who narrowly lost a Senate bid to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Defense: Senate Armed Services chair eyes Russia, China threats | Pushes Trump not to cut defense budget | Mattis says US looking for more Khashoggi evidence Texas lawmakers introduce legislation aimed at helping border counties identify missing migrants CNN to partner with The Des Moines Register on polling ahead of 2020 Iowa caucuses MORE (R-Texas), to run against President Trump Donald John TrumpKobach ‘very concerned’ voter fraud may have happened in North Carolina Trump Jr. makes fun of Ocasio-Cortez by sharing meme that suggests socialists eat dogs Trump’s 2020 campaign will be headquartered at Trump Tower: report MORE, CNN reported Friday.

Susman has served as one of the Democratic Party’s most prolific fundraisers, previously working as the finance chairman for John Kerry John Forbes KerryWould-be 2020 Dem candidates head for the exits Mellman: Dems’ presidential pick will be chosen in a flash The 2020 presidential race: A 2004 redux? MORE’s 2004 presidential run.

He later went on to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom under the Obama administration.

"It's time to pass the torch to a new generation,” Susman told CNN. "I have nothing against the Bidens and Kerrys of the world and all of these senators that are looking at it, but I think the Beto example is what inspired people and what we are going to need."

O’Rourke is considered one of the top Democratic White House contenders for 2020, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill on Tuesday.

The outgoing Texas congressman ranked third in the poll behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBoston Globe pans Warren as ‘divisive figure’ ahead of potential 2020 run The next step for #MeToo is better sex education Deval Patrick announces he will not run for president in 2020, citing 'cruelty of election process' MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBoston Globe pans Warren as ‘divisive figure’ ahead of potential 2020 run CNN to partner with The Des Moines Register on polling ahead of 2020 Iowa caucuses Democratic socialist to Tucker Carlson: 'You don't like opinionated women, do you?' MORE (I-Vt.)

O’Rourke said firmly during his Senate campaign that he would not mount a presidential run in 2020 but has recently indicated he might be open to it.

“Amy and I made a decision not to rule anything out,” O’Rourke told reporters after a town hall in El Paso, Texas, referring to his wife.

He also met with Obama at the former commander-in-chief’s office in Washington D.C.

Obama has called O'Rourke an “impressive young man" in a recent interview “The Axe Files” podcast, hosted by Obama's former strategist, David Axelrod.

“It felt as if he based his statements and his positions on what he believed,” Obama said of O'Rourke's Senate campaign. “And that, you'd like to think, is normally how things work. Sadly it's not.”