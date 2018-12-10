O’Rourke is fireball, but not all Dems are sold

Rep. Beto O’Rourke has caught fire with the Democratic base and media pundits, but not everyone is sure he’d be the best candidate to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpCorsi sues Mueller for alleged leaks and illegal surveillance Comey: Trump 'certainly close' to being unindicted co-conspirator Trump pushes back on reports that Ayers was first pick for chief of staff MORE in 2020.

Skeptics of the Texas lawmaker include those who think his politics run too far to the left for a general election, to those who want a Democratic standard-bearer who is not a white male, to those who think it’s just a bit early for someone who lost a Senate race in Texas to run for president.

Several of the most prominent would-be contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination are senators, and as a result, Democratic senators are understandably leery to handicap the 2020 field.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, lawmakers don’t want to draw fire from the base by openly criticizing a rising star who has generated so much enthusiasm among donors and activists.

But lawmakers aren’t jumping on the O’Rourke bandwagon, cautioning that a lot can change in politics over the course of a few weeks, let alone over the span of a year until the Iowa caucuses.

One Democratic senator, who requested anonymity to comment frankly on O’Rourke’s political stock, said that while he is popular with activists and the Democratic base, he may be too liberal to win a general election.

“I think he’s charismatic,” the senator said. “But the interesting thing to me is that when you look at Arizona and Texas, Trump won the two states by the same amount. Both states have gone about 30 years without electing a Democrat to the Senate. In Arizona, [Democratic Rep. Kyrsten] Sinema ran [for Senate] as a moderate. In Texas, Beto ran as a progressive. She won, he lost."

“Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaCorsi sues Mueller for alleged leaks and illegal surveillance Santorum: Dems have a chance in 2020 if they pick someone ‘unexpected’ Media once hated HW — before using him to jab Trump MORE did better in rural Texas than Beto did,” the lawmaker added. “He’s a shiny new object.”

O’Rourke won a scant 26.6 percent of the vote in the state’s 172 rural counties while his opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP tensions running high on criminal justice bill Strategist behind Warren's political rise to meet with O'Rourke: report Trump tells McConnell to let Senate vote on criminal justice reform MORE (R), won 73 percent of the vote in those counties — 3 points better than GOP nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt Romney5 themes to watch for in 2020 fight for House The 2020 presidential race: A 2004 redux? Beto O'Rourke seen as a top contender in 2020: poll MORE did against Obama in 2012.

But O’Rourke outperformed Obama statewide by 7 points by turning out more votes in urban areas.

O’Rourke’s loss, in itself, is one reason cited by Democrats skeptical he is their best candidate for 2020.

“If Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Bush memorial service in Houston | House passes two-week spending measure | Markets drop after Chinese executive's arrest Chris Matthews: Beto O’Rourke should run for president Andrew Gillum met with Obama during DC visit: report MORE wants to go and run for president, God bless him, he should put his hat in and make his case. But he lost. You don't usually promote a loser to the top of party,” former Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel told MSNBC last month.

O’Rourke scored a coup by winning over Louis Susman, a major fundraiser for Obama, to his camp, but other Democratic power brokers question whether the young political star has enough heft.

Democratic fundraiser Gary Hirshberg told CNN, “I don't just need someone who can rock a rally ... I'm looking for somebody who demonstrates executive prowess and deep substance.”

Many admire O’Rourke’s charisma and political skill. The Texan has drawn quick comparisons to Obama, who won a Senate race in 2004 and then the Democratic presidential nomination four years later.

In O’Rourke’s case, however, some want to make sure he’s not going to flame out.

“Remember that Barack launched at the national convention in Boston, went back to win the Senate seat in Illinois [and] served two years here,” Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinTrump tells McConnell to let Senate vote on criminal justice reform Political opposites come together for Bush funeral Live coverage: Washington honors George HW Bush with state funeral MORE (Ill.), one of Obama’s earliest supporters, said of Obama’s rise to power from 2004 to the start of the 2008 presidential campaign.

Durbin said O’Rourke “brings a lot of charisma to the quest, as did Barack,” but added he still has a lot to prove.

“The jury is out,” he said.

If he does run for the White House, O’Rourke will first have to beat a number of Democrats in the primary, including several of Durbin’s colleagues.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats wise to proceed cautiously on immigration Strategist behind Warren's political rise to meet with O'Rourke: report Warren fell for ‘Trump trap’ with DNA test, says progressive MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress digs in for prolonged Saudi battle Santorum: Dems have a chance in 2020 if they pick someone ‘unexpected’ Dems have new moniker for Trump: ‘Unindicted co-conspirator' MORE (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Huawei executive facing possible US fraud charges | Dem blames White House for failure of election security bill | FCC investigating wireless carriers over coverage data | Assange rejects deal to leave embassy Warner blames White House for election security bill not passing Congress Graham vows to push Trump’s AG pick through Judiciary Committee MORE (D-Minn.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders to Colbert: 'You will be my vice presidential candidate!' Sanders: Trump said midterms were about him, and he lost Boston Globe pans Warren as ‘divisive figure’ ahead of potential 2020 run MORE (D-N.J.), Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownDeval Patrick announces he will not run for president in 2020, citing 'cruelty of election process' The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by T-Mobile — Congress to act soon to avoid shutdown On The Money: Trump touts China actions day after stock slide | China 'confident' on new trade deal | GM chief meets lawmakers to calm anger over cuts | Huawei CFO arrested MORE (D-Ohio), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren fell for ‘Trump trap’ with DNA test, says progressive Swalwell: Open to Swalwell-Biden or Biden-Swalwell ticket Boston Globe pans Warren as ‘divisive figure’ ahead of potential 2020 run MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandNRA's Loesch: Gillibrand’s 'future Is female’ tweet 'is pretty sexist' Would-be 2020 Dem candidates head for the exits Rubio mocks Gillibrand tweet saying the future is ‘female’ and ‘intersectional’ MORE (D-N.Y.) are all contemplating White House bids. Many of them have strong relationships with lawmakers and other political heavyweights in Washington.

Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterSchumer gets ready to go on the offensive Criminal justice reform splits 2020 Democrats Farmers sticking with Trump, says GOP senator MORE (D), who last month won a tough reelection in Montana, a state Trump carried by 20 points, said his friend Booker would be a formidable candidate.

O’Rourke will have to win over some members of that political class to capture the nomination over not only the members of the Senate expected to run for the White House, but also other possible candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSantorum: Dems have a chance in 2020 if they pick someone ‘unexpected’ The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Trump taps William Barr as new AG | Nauert picked to replace Haley at UN | Washington waits for bombshell Mueller filing Warren fell for ‘Trump trap’ with DNA test, says progressive MORE and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

O’Rourke, who is in his third term in the House, has less political experience than a figure such as Biden, who last week said he was the most qualified person to be president. But Democrats aren’t sure that is really a hindrance.

“The field is wide open. I don’t know that the electorate is looking for 30 years of federal experience. People asked the same questions of Barack Obama,” said Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyCongress digs in for prolonged Saudi battle Dems have new moniker for Trump: ‘Unindicted co-conspirator' John Kelly’s exit raises concerns about White House future MORE (D-Conn.).

O’Rourke served for six years on the El Paso City Council before being elected to the House in 2012. Before then he co-founded an internet services company and worked as a community activist.

Murphy doesn’t think it’s a problem that O’Rourke is a white man seeking his party’s nomination, but he also doesn’t think Democrats have to pick a man just because a woman, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSantorum: Dems have a chance in 2020 if they pick someone ‘unexpected’ Trump should heed a 1974 warning penned by Bush NRCC breach exposes gaps 2 years after Russia hacks MORE, lost to Trump.

“Donald Trump is a force of personality. You need to have the right personality profile to go up against Donald Trump,” he said. “I don’t think it matters what race or gender you are. It matters whether you’re a good enough pugilist, it matters whether you’re authentic, it matters whether you have a restorative capacity.”

O’Rourke wins kudos for his ability to connect with voters and raise tens of millions of dollars.

“He has transitioned from a candidate to a cause and in many ways he’s a reflection of the causes and ideals and enthusiasm people want to feel,” said Robert Zimmerman, a top Democratic fundraiser, who called the Beto phenomenon “very real.”

“His team doesn’t have to work too hard because he’s captivated the imagination of so many people. He’s authentic, and that’s the qualifying standard,” he said.

“His greatest danger is to catch too much fire too quickly,” Zimmerman added, reflecting another recurring worry Democrats cite about O’Rourke.

Some veteran Democrats think voters will be clamoring for a candidate who provides a sharp contrast in gravitas with Trump, and there are questions about whether O’Rourke fits that bill.

“Many people now require an experience and temperament test for support,” said former Rep. Ellen Tauscher (Calif.). “Realize how shallow the scrutiny on Trump was and we are now paying a huge price.”

The people touting O’Rourke often speak of a special something that Obama had and that, to their eyes, seems to be missing from some likely candidates.

O’Rourke is 46, a year younger that Obama when he ran for president.

“Democrats respond to magic,” MSNBC host Chris Matthews declared Wednesday in a commentary urging O’Rourke to run for president. He noted the buzz created during a college campus event hosted by “Hardball” that O’Rourke attended.

“There was magic in that room like when we hosted a 'Hardball' college tour at West Chester University up in Pennsylvania in 2008 for Sen. Obama,” he said. “I believe elections should be about the future.”

O’Rourke met with Obama last month in Washington, and former Obama aides have encouraged him to launch a White House campaign.

“If he's anything like Obama, his competitors are toast,” said one strategist. “The way he's taken the country by storm has been nothing short of spectacular.”