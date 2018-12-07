Strategist behind Warren's political rise to meet with O'Rourke: report

One of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBoston Globe pans Warren as ‘divisive figure’ ahead of potential 2020 run Bill de Blasio shows why socialistic impulses are not made for America Deval Patrick announces he will not run for president in 2020, citing 'cruelty of election process' MORE’s (D-Mass.) closest advisers is reportedly planning to meet with Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) as the rising Democratic star mulls a possible 2020 presidential run, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Mindy Myers, who ran Warren’s successful 2012 U.S. Senate campaign before becoming the senator’s chief of staff, is expected to meet with O’Rourke "soon," according to The Post.

News of the possible meeting comes as both prominent Democrats are reportedly considering campaigns for the White House against President Trump in 2020.

The Post reported that Myers is in talks with several rival campaigns. She declined to comment to the paper.

Warren is still expected to launch a bid for the presidency. Her possible campaign, however, faced a new challenge this week after The Boston Globe's editorial board on Thursday panned Warren, saying she would be a divisive figure in the Democratic Party.

A Warren candidacy, though it could drum up excitement in certain elements of the party's progressive wing, could face controversy over her claims to Native American ancestry. In October, she released the results of a DNA test that ended up drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle.

The editorial board said Warren's time has passed.

"In 2015, this editorial page urged Warren to run, in part because of the lack of serious competition against Hillary Clinton. (Clearing the decks for Clinton didn't exactly end well for Democrats, did it?)," the editorial board wrote. "Warren missed her moment in 2016, and there's reason to be skeptical of her prospective candidacy in 2020."

O’Rourke, meanwhile, has received praise from numerous former staffers and aides to former President Obama, many of whom have called on O’Rourke to run.

O’Rourke has said he will not rule out a run.

The Texas Democrat lost to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in a heated race for U.S. Senate. The race was surprisingly close in deep red Texas, drawing the attention of prominent Democrats and donors to O'Rourke's campaign.