Santorum: Dems have a chance in 2020 if they pick someone ‘unexpected’

Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum (Pa.) on Sunday said he believes the Democratic Party could win in 2020 if they pick someone "unexpected" as their party's presidential nominee.

Santorum, asked if there were any potential Democratic candidates he was afraid of, pointed to previous presidential contests, saying all of the Democratic candidates who won were "not the favorite" at the time.

"When the Democrats win, they pick someone unexpected or someone who’s not the favorite," Santorum, a CNN analyst, said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"[Former Presidents] Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonClinton among VIPS attending pre-wedding celebrations for daughter of India’s richest man Lawrence O'Donnell on Mueller filing: 'Trump will be, must be impeached' Don’t romanticize Bush now that he’s gone — learn from him MORE, Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaMedia once hated HW — before using him to jab Trump Republicans missed best shot on keeping promise to cut spending California AG Becerra included in Bloomberg 50 list MORE, Jimmy Carter," he listed. "When they pick [failed Democratic presidential nominees] John Kerry John Forbes KerryMajor Obama 2008 fundraiser throws support behind Beto 2020: ‘Time to pass the torch’ Would-be 2020 Dem candidates head for the exits Mellman: Dems’ presidential pick will be chosen in a flash MORE or Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreDon’t romanticize Bush now that he’s gone — learn from him Democratic socialist to Tucker Carlson: 'You don't like opinionated women, do you?' Al Gore remembers George HW Bush call after 2000 concession speech: ‘It was really a touching call’ MORE or Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonComey reveals new details on Russia probe during House testimony Clinton among VIPS attending pre-wedding celebrations for daughter of India’s richest man Comey’s confession: dossier not verified before, or after, FISA warrant MORE, they lose."

"And so I’m hoping for Bernie [Sanders] or Elizabeth [Warren] or somebody like that," he said. "Someone tired, old — [former] Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Trump taps William Barr as new AG | Nauert picked to replace Haley at UN | Washington waits for bombshell Mueller filing Warren fell for ‘Trump trap’ with DNA test, says progressive Major Obama 2008 fundraiser throws support behind Beto 2020: ‘Time to pass the torch’ MORE."

"Put them out there, we’ll win," Santorum concluded. "If they pick someone new, then I think they have a chance."

The Democratic presidential primary is expected to be crowded, with dozens of contenders eyeing a bid. Multiple Democrats who have lost previous presidential runs, including Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersChildren's singer Raffi on criticizing Trump: 'You have to fight fascism with everything you’ve got' Sanders to Colbert: 'You will be my vice presidential candidate!' Sanders: Trump said midterms were about him, and he lost MORE (I-Vt.), have indicated that they will announce in the next few months whether they will run.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerSunday shows preview: Trade talks, Cohen sentencing memo take center stage GOP lawmakers say party isn't trying to learn from midterm losses GOP lawmaker defends Mia Love from Trump attacks: 'I was disgusted when I heard it' MORE (R-Ill.) on the "State of the Union" panel said that he believes Biden would be a "tough" candidate because of his legacy of centrism.

"The thing I think with the Democratic Party in 2020 is they’re going to end up with a far-left candidate," Kinzinger said, naming Sanders as someone he considers far-left. Sanders is a self-defined democratic socialist.

"If it was a centrist party, I think they’d put somebody up like Joe Biden and unlike Sen. Santorum, I actually think Biden would be a really tough candidate," Kinzinger added.

Biden and Sanders have not yet said whether they are running.