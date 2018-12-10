Warren has contacted 100 people in early 2020 primary states: report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats wise to proceed cautiously on immigration Strategist behind Warren's political rise to meet with O'Rourke: report Warren fell for ‘Trump trap’ with DNA test, says progressive MORE (D-Mass.) has reportedly reached out to roughly 100 people since the midterms in states like Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, which host the first primaries and caucuses of the 2020 presidential primaries.

Politico reported Monday that Warren has personally contacted an estimated 100 people in early presidential states and has begun looking for a campaign headquarters space in Boston since the midterms concluded a month ago.

The moves are just a few of several that indicate Warren is gearing up for a White House bid.

Politico reported that Warren has fielded a campaign staff of more than 50 people, including field workers.

Warren has yet to formally commit to whether she will run for president in 2020, but told supporters that she intended to consider the possibility after the midterm elections.

She is widely considered a likely candidate, along with Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress digs in for prolonged Saudi battle Santorum: Dems have a chance in 2020 if they pick someone ‘unexpected’ Dems have new moniker for Trump: ‘Unindicted co-conspirator' MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren fell for ‘Trump trap’ with DNA test, says progressive Swalwell: Open to Swalwell-Biden or Biden-Swalwell ticket Boston Globe pans Warren as ‘divisive figure’ ahead of potential 2020 run MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandNRA's Loesch: Gillibrand’s 'future Is female’ tweet 'is pretty sexist' Would-be 2020 Dem candidates head for the exits Rubio mocks Gillibrand tweet saying the future is ‘female’ and ‘intersectional’ MORE (D-N.Y.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSantorum: Dems have a chance in 2020 if they pick someone ‘unexpected’ The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Trump taps William Barr as new AG | Nauert picked to replace Haley at UN | Washington waits for bombshell Mueller filing Warren fell for ‘Trump trap’ with DNA test, says progressive MORE, among others, in what will likely be a crowded Democratic primary field.

The Boston Globe, Warren's hometown newspaper, wrote in an editorial piece last week that the senator's time to run for president had passed, calling her a "divisive figure" and implying that she would not be the strongest candidate in 2020.

“While Warren is an effective and impactful senator with an important voice nationally, she has become a divisive figure," the editorial board wrote. "A unifying voice is what the country needs now after the polarizing politics of Donald Trump Donald John TrumpCorsi sues Mueller for alleged leaks and illegal surveillance Comey: Trump 'certainly close' to being unindicted co-conspirator Trump pushes back on reports that Ayers was first pick for chief of staff MORE.”