CNN's Camerota to Hickenlooper: 'As a white guy' is 2020 'the right time' for you to run for president?

CNN's Alisyn Camerota in a Monday interview asked Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper if 2020 is "the right time" for a "white guy" to run for president.

Hickenlooper during the same interview said the chances of him running for president are "more than 50-50."

"You know the debate that the Democratic Party is having right now — is it time to have somebody of color and a woman and somebody younger?" Camerota asked during CNN's "New Day." "Or somebody more establishment?"

Hickenlooper replied that Democrats "across the country are going to help decide that."

"I think that the Democrats across the country are going to help decide that," Hickenlooper said. "I’m not sure it’s clear what is exactly needed. But I do know there are a lot of strong opinions."

"As a white guy, are you trying to calculate whether or not this is the right time for you?" Camerota asked.

"Well, this is the time it’s worked out," Hickenlooper said. He finishes his term as Colorado governor at the end of this year.

"I’ve been good at bringing people together that historically have been antagonistic," Hickenlooper said. "Maybe the country needs someone that can bring the divided parts of the country, and the divided constituencies, back together."

The Associated Press reported last week that Hickenlooper is staffing up ahead of his possible 2020 presidential bid, with his campaign manager conducting dozens of interviews with potential aides since September.