O'Rourke spoke with Al Sharpton amid 2020 speculation

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Bush memorial service in Houston | House passes two-week spending measure | Markets drop after Chinese executive's arrest Chris Matthews: Beto O’Rourke should run for president Andrew Gillum met with Obama during DC visit: report MORE (D-Texas) reportedly spoke late last week with Democratic activist Rev. Al Sharpton as the congressman mulls a possible White House bid.

BuzzFeed News reported Monday that the two men spoke on Friday. Rachel Noerdlinger, a spokesperson for Sharpton, told the news outlet that they "had a great conversation" and agreed to meet within a couple of weeks.

Sharpton, who served as an adviser to former President Obama and was briefly a Democratic presidential candidate in 2004, is the latest prominent Democrat to speak with O'Rourke following his unsuccessful campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP tensions running high on criminal justice bill Strategist behind Warren's political rise to meet with O'Rourke: report Trump tells McConnell to let Senate vote on criminal justice reform MORE (R-Texas). The campaign attracted enormous fundraising totals and national attention.

O'Rourke reportedly met with Obama at his Washington, D.C., offices roughly a week after the midterm elections. Several former Obama advisers have also publicly voiced support for the lawmaker.

O'Rourke previously said he was not interested in a White House run in 2020, but has since revised his position to note that he would not rule anything out.

The Texas congressman was listed near the top of a poll earlier this month of potential 2020 Democratic candidates, along wit former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSantorum: Dems have a chance in 2020 if they pick someone ‘unexpected’ The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Trump taps William Barr as new AG | Nauert picked to replace Haley at UN | Washington waits for bombshell Mueller filing Warren fell for ‘Trump trap’ with DNA test, says progressive MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress digs in for prolonged Saudi battle Santorum: Dems have a chance in 2020 if they pick someone ‘unexpected’ Dems have new moniker for Trump: ‘Unindicted co-conspirator' MORE (I-Vt.).