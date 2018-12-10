Rick Scott funded three-quarters of his Senate campaign, to tune of $63.6M

Florida Gov. and Sen.-elect Rick Scott (R) spent roughly $64 million of his own money on his campaign to unseat Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonManchin’s likely senior role on key energy panel rankles progressives Rick Scott delays Senate swearing-in ceremony Races Dems narrowly lost show party needs to return to Howard Dean’s 50 state strategy MORE (D-Fla.), according to campaign expenditure filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The incoming senator spent $63.6 million total on the campaign through a series of donations from his personal account. Prior to running for governor, Scott worked as a venture capitalist and as a health care executive.

Scott's personal contribution to his campaign accounted for roughly three-quarters of his entire fundraising haul of $84.7 million, according to FEC records.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Scott contributed more than $12 million to his campaign in the closing weeks of his contest with Nelson. Scott's overall spending fell just short of the $70 million he poured into his gubernatorial campaign in 2010, the newspaper reported.

Scott narrowly defeated Nelson last month in a hotly contested Senate race that was not officially decided until more than a week after Election Day. Nelson conceded after a hand recount showed him trailing by about 10,000 votes.

In the days before Nelson's concession, Scott, President Trump Donald John TrumpCorsi sues Mueller for alleged leaks and illegal surveillance Comey: Trump 'certainly close' to being unindicted co-conspirator Trump pushes back on reports that Ayers was first pick for chief of staff MORE and some other Republicans had floated unfounded claims that Democrats were attempting to "steal" the election, and that rampant voter fraud had taken place in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Law enforcement found no proof of voter fraud.

Scott announced last week he would not leave the governor's mansion early for the Senate. As a result, he will be sworn in on Jan. 8, five days after other new senators take office in Washington, D.C.