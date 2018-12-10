More than half of eligible voters cast a ballot in midterms: analysis

An election turnout expert says that more than half of eligible voters turned out to cast a ballot in last month’s midterm elections, a record-high in modern history.

Michael McDonald, an associate professor of political science at the University of Florida, estimates that 118 million people voted in the midterms, about 50.1 percent of eligible voters, according to CNN.

That turnout is about 11 points higher than the average for midterm turnout of 39.4 percent in at least the past three decades, since 18- to 20-year-olds became eligible to vote.

In 2014, 83 million people turned out to vote.

CNN’s analysis said that it’s not yet clear which party benefited more from the high turnout, but noted that it was “certainly beneficial” to Democrats, who ended up taking back the House but failed to flip control of the Senate.

A number of states with closely watched elections saw record-high early voter turnout in the days before Nov. 6, including Texas and Florida.

This year’s midterm elections also saw Latino voter participation rates at more than double 2014 levels.