More than 6000 mail-in ballots in Florida were not counted: officials

More than 6,000 mailed ballots in Florida went uncounted in November's midterm elections, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Officials at the Florida Department of State informed a federal judge last week that 6,670 ballots that were mailed in ahead of the November 6 midterm election were left uncounted because they arrived after Election Day.

Ballots mailed inside the U.S. must reach election offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day under current Florida law. It is not yet clear why the ballots did not make it to the election offices on time.

According to The Associated Press, the missing ballots came from 65 of Florida's 67 counties.

The news comes as three extremely narrow races in the state are heading to a recount.

The Florida Senate race between Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonManchin’s likely senior role on key energy panel rankles progressives Rick Scott delays Senate swearing-in ceremony Races Dems narrowly lost show party needs to return to Howard Dean’s 50 state strategy MORE (D) and Gov. Rick Scott (R), the race for agriculture commissioner and the gubernatorial race all went to recounts.