Gillum to speak at gathering of top Dem donors: report

Andrew Gillum, the Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for Florida governor this year, will address top Democratic Party donors amid speculation about his political future, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Tallahassee mayor will speak at a closed gathering of about 300 donors Tuesday, party officials confirmed to AP.

Despite gaining national attention during his campaign, Gillum lost to Republican Ron DeSantis, a former congressman and loyal supporter of President Trump, in the general election last month after a state-mandated recount showed him trailing by fewer than 33,000 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gillum hasn't ruled out the possibility of future bid, including the possibility of running for president in 2020. Asked earlier this month about a potential White House run, he told CNN that “I plan on being married to my wife. That is all I am planning."

Gillum met with former President Obama, who endorsed him in his gubernatorial bid, earlier this month which added more fuel to the speculation that he was potentially mounting a 2020 run.

He also reached out to fellow 2018 candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeGillum reached out to O’Rourke amid 2020 speculation: report The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump searches for next chief of staff | Congress, Trump dig in for funding fight | Why O'Rourke worries some Dems O'Rourke spoke with Al Sharpton amid 2020 speculation MORE (D) who is also being floated as a potential candidate.

If Gillum decides to run he will join a crowded field of candidates, possibly including including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker's potential 2020 bid is generating buzz among Democratic activists, says political reporter The Hill's Morning Report — Trump shakes up staff with eye on 2020, Mueller probe O’Rourke is fireball, but not all Dems are sold MORE (D-N.J.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).