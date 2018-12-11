O'Rourke edges out Biden in MoveOn straw poll

Outgoing Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeGillum reached out to O’Rourke amid 2020 speculation: report The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump searches for next chief of staff | Congress, Trump dig in for funding fight | Why O'Rourke worries some Dems O'Rourke spoke with Al Sharpton amid 2020 speculation MORE (D-Texas) narrowly leads former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGillum reached out to O’Rourke amid 2020 speculation: report O'Rourke spoke with Al Sharpton amid 2020 speculation Warren has contacted 100 people in early 2020 primary states: report MORE as a potential 2020 contender among members of the progressive group MoveOn.org.

A straw poll released by the group on Tuesday put O'Rourke ahead of Biden by little more than half a point — 15.6 percent to 14.95 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCorker to introduce resolution holding Saudi crown prince 'responsible' for Khashoggi's death Gillum reached out to O’Rourke amid 2020 speculation: report O'Rourke spoke with Al Sharpton amid 2020 speculation MORE (I-Vt.) comes in after that at 13.15 percent.

A plurality of members surveyed — 17.89 percent — said they either didn't know who they would choose in 2020 or that they preferred "someone else," the survey found.

The straw poll results listed 33 potential Democratic hopefuls, although one of the would-be candidates on the survey, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, has said he will not seek the party's presidential nomination in 2020.

The results bolster O'Rourke's growing clout in the field of would-be Democratic challengers to President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Ayers decision casts harsh light on Trump NASA offers to show Stephen Curry evidence from moon landings Freedom Caucus calls on leadership to include wall funding, end to 'catch and release' in funding bill MORE, especially among progressive and liberal voters, who are seen as crucial to winning the party's nomination.

The soon-to-be-former Texas representative emerged as a sort of rock star in Democratic politics this year as he mounted a high-profile — though ultimately unsuccessful — Senate bid against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGillum reached out to O’Rourke amid 2020 speculation: report O'Rourke spoke with Al Sharpton amid 2020 speculation O’Rourke is fireball, but not all Dems are sold MORE (R-Texas).

While he threw cold water on the possibility of a White House run earlier this year, O'Rourke has since opened the door to a bid, saying late last month that he and his wife would not "rule anything out."

While O'Rourke narrowly leads the field of potential Democratic contenders listed in the straw poll, MoveOn's members appear to be splintered in their support.

Only four possible candidates — O'Rourke, Biden, Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren has contacted 100 people in early 2020 primary states: report O’Rourke is fireball, but not all Dems are sold Warren fell for ‘Trump trap’ with DNA test, says progressive MORE (D-Calif.) — managed to get more than 10 percent support in the survey. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDems ask if Trump aide Bill Shine is breaking ethics laws The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump searches for next chief of staff | Congress, Trump dig in for funding fight | Why O'Rourke worries some Dems Warren has contacted 100 people in early 2020 primary states: report MORE (D-Mass.), who is already building up her operation for a potential 2020 bid, came in fourth place, after Harris, with 6.42 percent support.

MoveOn endorsed Sanders in 2016 after he took 78 percent in the group's straw poll to beat out Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley — Presented by AT&T — NRCC exposes security flaws 2 years after Russia hacks | Google Plus to shut down early | Scathing House report scolds Equifax for breach | McCarthy knocks Google ahead of CEO's hearing Press: Mueller closes in on Trump McCarthy dismisses Dem-led Trump probes MORE, the eventual Democratic nominee.

But unlike in 2016, the Democratic field is expected to be far more crowded this year, with around three dozen potential candidates rumored to be weighing presidential bids.

MoveOn isn't yet endorsing a potential presidential candidate. That won't come until later, when the group holds a formal vote by its members, the group said in an email.

MoveOn's latest straw poll offered some clues about what progressive voters may be looking for in their next presidential candidate.

More than 63 percent of respondents said they want candidates "who inspire the public with deep progressive values and will move us toward a more progressive future where everyone can thrive," the group said.

Another 54 percent said that they are looking for candidates "who make the connections between racial, social, and economic injustice and commit to platform positions to see these connections through," according to MoveOn.