Schiff writes mock White House chief of staff job description

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) shared a mock job description for White House chief of staff on Twitter Tuesday.

"Help wanted: White House Chief of Staff," he wrote.

"No experience necessary. Must respond well to infighting, backbiting, dishonesty and dishonor. Excited by the prospect of an impossible work environment? Enjoy humiliation? Apply now!"

"*Background check ... negotiable."

Schiff, a prominent critic of Trump's and the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, was likely riffing on reports of ongoing turmoil in the process to find the next White House chief of staff.

President Trump announced Saturday that John Kelly would leave his role as chief of staff at the end of the year, marking the end of a 17-month tenure.

Kelly's replacement will be Trump's third chief of staff during his almost two years in the White House. Kelly replaced the president's first top aide, Reince Priebus, in July 2017.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office Tuesday, Trump said that he was in "no rush" to pick a successor.

Several candidates for the role have been floated in reports over the last few days including Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

Vice President Mike Pence's top aide Nick Ayers was reportedly a favorite for the role before dropping out on Sunday.