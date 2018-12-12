Stacey Abrams: 'Yes, I'm going to run again'

Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost Georgia's gubernatorial race against Republican Brian Kemp, said Tuesday that she would run for office again.

“Yes, I'm going to run again,” she told the crowd at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen. summit in Laguna Niguel, Calif. "What it is I'm going to run for I haven't decided yet. Stay tuned."

Abrams said her focus is on policy and social justice issues.

"I care about policy, I am driven by a commitment to justice, to ending poverty, to addressing social needs, and using public policy as a tool to improve the lives of those around us," she said.

Abrams said that despite losing last month's election, her campaign was a success because it energized voters.

“We turned out voters who had never been engaged in the body politic,” she said. “We tripled the number of Latinos who voted. We tripled the number of Asian-Americans. We increased African-Americans by 38 percent, increased the youth vote.”

Abrams also explained why she did not concede the race to Kemp.

"There's a moral and legal nature to conceding. It means you accept that something is right, just, proper. What happened is not just," she said.

"It's about thousands of people who were denied the right to vote," she said, alluding to allegations during the campaign that Kemp, who was then Georgia secretary of state, suppressed votes through policies like the state's "exact match" rule.

Kemp denied voter suppression allegations and refused to resign or recuse himself from his government position during the campaign.