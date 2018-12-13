O’Rourke rockets to second place on CNN analysts' 2020 Dem rankings, Harris remains first

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBiden to discuss 2020 bid with family over holidays: report Julián Castro launches exploratory committee for possible 2020 White House bid Dems attracted to O'Rourke because he demonstrates civility, says political analyst MORE (D-Texas) on Thursday jumped to second place in rankings of prospective 2020 Democratic presidential candidates created by two CNN analysts.

CNN's Chris Cillizza and Harry Enten placed O'Rourke second on their monthly "power rankings" of potential Democratic candidates, ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOcasio-Cortez on call to run for president: ‘How about … no’ Former Bloomberg editor slams Bloomberg for a view of press 'as cynical as Donald Trump' Poll: Majority thinks Trump won't be reelected in 2020 MORE and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez on call to run for president: ‘How about … no’ GOP-controlled Senate breaks with Trump on Saudi vote Amazon workers in Staten Island launching campaign to unionize MORE (I-Vt.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Majority thinks Trump won't be reelected in 2020 Julián Castro launches exploratory committee for possible 2020 White House bid Gillum to speak at gathering of top Dem donors: report MORE (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Majority thinks Trump won't be reelected in 2020 Consumer bureau morale plummeted under Mulvaney: report Julián Castro launches exploratory committee for possible 2020 White House bid MORE (D-Mass.).

"O'Rourke has that thing that every candidate -- Democrat or Republican -- wants: organic energy," the two analysts wrote. "He generates excitement everywhere he goes -- and is being urged to run by activists from all over the Democratic base.

"He's the flavor of the moment, no question," they continued. "But can he turn that initial excitement into a full-fledged campaign and sustain momentum over the next year-plus?"

O'Rourke ranks second behind only Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden to discuss 2020 bid with family over holidays: report Kamala Harris on mortality rates of black mothers: 'We can solve' this Julián Castro launches exploratory committee for possible 2020 White House bid MORE (D-Calif.). He was tenth on last month's rankings.

Each of the candidates on the list has indicated they are weighing a presidential run, but none has formally announced whether they plan to launch a bid.

O'Rourke has gained national attention after he ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSenators prepare for possibility of Christmas in Washington during a shutdown Biden to discuss 2020 bid with family over holidays: report Julián Castro launches exploratory committee for possible 2020 White House bid MORE (R-Texas). He has met with a number of prominent Democrats in recent weeks, including former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaChina’s educational offensive in African markets Democrats have major policy dilemma with new Congress Booker's potential 2020 bid is generating buzz among Democratic activists, says political reporter MORE and Rev. Al Sharpton.

O'Rourke previously said he was not interested in a White House run in 2020, but has since revised his position to note that he would not rule anything out.

The Texas congressman was listed near the top of a poll earlier this month of potential 2020 Democratic candidates, along with Biden and Sanders.