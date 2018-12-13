Biden, Kamala Harris pose for photo together amid 2020 speculation

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOcasio-Cortez on call to run for president: ‘How about … no’ Former Bloomberg editor slams Bloomberg for a view of press 'as cynical as Donald Trump' Poll: Majority thinks Trump won't be reelected in 2020 MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden to discuss 2020 bid with family over holidays: report Kamala Harris on mortality rates of black mothers: 'We can solve' this Julián Castro launches exploratory committee for possible 2020 White House bid MORE (D-Calif.) posed for a photo together in Washington, D.C. amid speculation that both politicians will launch White House bids.

Harris’ communications director, Lily Adams, tweeted the photo Wednesday afternoon, writing: “You just never know who you might run into in DC….”

You just never know who you might run into in DC.... pic.twitter.com/wJgYuC1q0F — Lily Adams (@adamslily) December 12, 2018

Biden and Harris are both considered potential candidates to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpActivists highlight Trump ties to foreign autocrats in hotel light display Jose Canseco pitches Trump for chief of staff: ‘Worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday’ Dershowitz: Mueller's report will contain 'sins' but no 'impeachable offense' MORE in 2020, with Biden repeatedly topping polls — something that in part reflects his high name recognition among the public.

Harris said earlier this month that she will make a decision on a 2020 run with her family “over the holiday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden also reportedly said that he plans to discuss a bid with family members over the holidays.

Replies to Adams’ tweet showed that social media users would be on board with a hypothetical Biden-Harris ticket.

“Something tells me this is going to be a historic photo,” wrote on Twitter user.

“Please let that be the 2020 ticket,” wrote another.

Something tells me this is going to be a historic photo. — Rich Jones (@Joneso1978) December 12, 2018

Please let that be the 2020 ticket — This Is Not Normal (@NetworkJunkyz) December 12, 2018

Now that’s a team! — Jimmy (@ThePatriotsGame) December 12, 2018

I'd vote for that ticket! — (((513eats))) (@513eats) December 12, 2018

Other potential Democratic candidates, including Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) and former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum (Fla.) have reportedly met with former President Barack Obama in recent weeks.