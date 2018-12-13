Sanders, Warren meet ahead of potential 2020 bids

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez on call to run for president: ‘How about … no’ GOP-controlled Senate breaks with Trump on Saudi vote Amazon workers in Staten Island launching campaign to unionize MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Majority thinks Trump won't be reelected in 2020 Consumer bureau morale plummeted under Mulvaney: report Julián Castro launches exploratory committee for possible 2020 White House bid MORE (D-Mass.) met Wednesday night amid speculation that each will run for president, but reportedly did not seek to coordinate their ambitions.

While both senators are anticipated to throw their hat into a crowded ring of Democrats seeking the party’s presidential nomination in 2020, neither sought the support of the other or tried to dissuade the other from running, two Democrats briefed on the discussion told The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders and Warren are known to be close and speak frequently.

“I talk to Elizabeth Warren every single day,” Sanders said Thursday on MSNBC. “The fact that two senators get together to chat becomes a big deal, that’s a real problem for the media.”

The similarities between the two progressive candidates have raised concerns among the progressive base that competing candidates fighting over the same issues could divide key constituencies needed to ultimately take back the White House.

“They both deserve to make up their own mind,” Rep. James McGovern James (Jim) Patrick McGovernPelosi divides Democrats with term-limit proposal Trump’s arms export rules will undermine US security and risk human rights abuses The campaign for prisoners of conscience: A call to action MORE (D-Mass.) told The Times. “It would be wrong for any of us to say, ‘well you’re the better progressive.’ We can all make up our minds, that’s what primaries are for.”

However, the two would likely be entering a jam-packed field of Democratic primary candidates, several of whom have already positioned themselves to appeal to the grassroots progressives. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who burst onto the national stage after a competitive Senate race in Texas and has not ruled out a presidential bid of his own, beat out both Sanders and Warren in a straw poll of members of the progressive group MoveOn.org.

Sanders ran a competitive primary campaign against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCohen once teased Hillary Clinton about going to prison. Now he's been sentenced to 36 months The Hill's 12:30 Report — Cohen gets three years in prison | Fallout from Oval Office clash | House GOP eyes vote on B for wall Contest offers 'Broadway play and chardonnay' with Clinton MORE in 2016 and largely maintains strong support among activists, but has struggled with support among the Democratic establishment.

Warren is known for her economic policies and criticism of Wall Street. The Times noted she has separated herself from Sanders in part by labeling herself a capitalist. But she has also faced some opposition within her home state, where The Boston Globe published a searing editorial urging her to stay out of the presidential race.