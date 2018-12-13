Joaquin Castro says brother Julián is running for president in 2020

Joaquín Castro said on Thursday that his brother, Julián Castro, would be running for president in 2020.

“I’ll speak on his behalf here, he’s going to run for president," Joaquín Castro told Stephen Colbert after the host egged Julián Castro on about announcing a potential bid for the White House.

Julián Castro smiled and pointed at his brother, but did not deny the statement.

Julián Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, set up an exploratory committee on Wednesday to test out his possible candidacy.

"Americans are ready to climb out of this darkness. We're ready to keep our promises, and we're not going to wait. We're going to work," Castro had said in a video statement posted on a website for the committee.

"That's why I'm exploring a candidacy for president of the United States in 2020."

Julián Castro said he planned to make an official decision about running on Jan. 12.

If he were to run, Julián Castro would likely face a crowded field for the Democratic nomination. Likely contenders also include former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOcasio-Cortez on call to run for president: ‘How about … no’ Former Bloomberg editor slams Bloomberg for a view of press 'as cynical as Donald Trump' Poll: Majority thinks Trump won't be reelected in 2020 MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBiden to discuss 2020 bid with family over holidays: report Julián Castro launches exploratory committee for possible 2020 White House bid Dems attracted to O'Rourke because he demonstrates civility, says political analyst MORE (D-Tx.).