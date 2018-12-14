Ossoff tests waters for Georgia Senate run

Former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff (D) is testing the waters for a possible run against Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in 2020.

Ossoff raised eyebrows this week after he was invited to attend a town hall meeting in Habersham County, a rural enclave in northeast Georgia that is closer to the South Carolina border than it is to his home base in Atlanta.

The town hall meeting drew about 100 residents, an encouraging crowd for a Democrat in an area that is ordinarily heavily Republican. Ossoff struck a populist tone, pointing to low spending on infrastructure and mounting student loan debts.

“The size of the crowd he drew in rural Georgia is very impressive and demonstrates that he would be a very strong candidate if he ran,” said one Democratic consultant who has worked in Georgia.

Several sources with knowledge of Ossoff’s thinking said the 31-year old former congressional aide and investigative journalist has held preliminary talks about challenging Perdue. He has not yet reached out to consultants or staff, however.

Ossoff burst onto the political scene in 2017, when he raised more than $30 million for a special election campaign to replace former Rep. Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceOvernight Health Care: Top Trump refugee official taking new HHS job | Tom Price joins new Georgia governor's transition | FDA tobacco crackdown draws ire from the right Ex-health chief Price joins new Georgia governor's transition team Dem pollster says women candidates are better at connecting with voters on personal level MORE (R), who left his suburban Atlanta district to become President Trump Donald John TrumpProsecutors investigating Trump inaugural fund, pro-Trump super PAC for possible illegal foreign donations: NY Times George Conway: Why take Trump's word over prosecutors' if he 'lies about virtually everything' Federal judge says lawsuit over Trump travel ban waivers will proceed MORE’s secretary of Health and Human Services.

Ossoff came within 2 percentage points of winning the district outright, though he lost a runoff to Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelNew House GOP campaign chairman lays out challenges for 2020 Dems face tough road ahead in Deep South Dem pollster says women candidates are better at connecting with voters on personal level MORE (R). Handel narrowly lost her bid for a full term to Rep.-elect Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathNew House GOP campaign chairman lays out challenges for 2020 Dems face tough road ahead in Deep South MORE in November.

One Democrat who’s worked in Georgia politics said Ossoff will remain in the public eye — regardless of whether he ultimately runs for Senate. Several Democrats said he remained active in Georgia politics after his special election run and also campaigned alongside McBath during her congressional run.

Georgia is likely to be on Democrats’ radar in 2020, when Perdue is up for a second term. He won his first term by an 8-point margin over nonprofit CEO Michelle Nunn (D) in 2014. President Trump won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes by an even narrower 6-point margin in 2016.

But Ossoff may not get the Democratic primary to himself. Former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams (D), who came close to becoming Georgia’s first African-American governor in 2016, may be considering a run against Perdue as well.

Abrams has said she is likely to run for office again, though she has not specified for which office. A source close to Abrams said she has not ruled out running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020.

At the town hall meeting, Ossoff praised Abrams for highlighting state policies that hindered voter access to the polls. Ossoff told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this month that he would like to see Abrams run against Perdue.

Georgia has not sent a Democrat to the United States Senate since 2000, when Zell Miller won election to finish the term of the late Sen. Paul Coverdell (R). Two years later, Sen. Max Cleland (D) lost his seat to Perdue’s predecessor, Republican Saxby Chambliss Clarence (Saxby) Saxby ChamblissCIA's ‘surveillance state’ is operating against us all Juan Williams: GOP plays the bigotry card in midterms A hard look at America after 9/11 MORE.