O'Rourke doubles support in CNN poll of Dem presidential race

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeJoaquin Castro says brother Julián is running for president in 2020 O’Rourke rockets to second place on CNN analysts' 2020 Dem rankings, Harris remains first Biden to discuss 2020 bid with family over holidays: report MORE has doubled his support in a new CNN poll measuring the popularity of possible Democratic presidential candidates.

Nine percent of Democrats said they would likely support O'Rouke in the 2020 race, putting him second in the poll behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenJoaquin Castro says brother Julián is running for president in 2020 Biden, Kamala Harris pose for photo together amid 2020 speculation O’Rourke rockets to second place on CNN analysts' 2020 Dem rankings, Harris remains first MORE, who won 30 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersJoaquin Castro says brother Julián is running for president in 2020 Sanders, Warren meet ahead of potential 2020 bids Senate votes to end US support for Saudi war, bucking Trump MORE (I-Vt.), who won 14 percent.

Both Biden and Sanders have much higher name recognition than O'Rourke, however, and Biden saw his support fall slightly.

In a similar Oct. 4-7 poll, Biden won 33 percent of the vote and Sanders won 13 percent. O'Rourke only received 4 percent support in that poll, which was conducted during his Senate campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO’Rourke rockets to second place on CNN analysts' 2020 Dem rankings, Harris remains first Senators prepare for possibility of Christmas in Washington during a shutdown Biden to discuss 2020 bid with family over holidays: report MORE (R-Texas). O'Rourke lost that race, but it was a close result that has propelled him further into the presidential discussion.

O'Rourke has met with a number of prominent Democrats in recent weeks, including former President Obama and Rev. Al Sharpton.

O'Rourke's rising support may be coming at the expense of other Democrats.

Both Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJoaquin Castro says brother Julián is running for president in 2020 McCaskil 'not sure' Sanders, Harris, Warren can win Missouri in 2020 Biden, Kamala Harris pose for photo together amid 2020 speculation MORE (Ca.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJoaquin Castro says brother Julián is running for president in 2020 Sanders, Warren meet ahead of potential 2020 bids Senate Dems urge Trump to continue nuclear arms control negotiations after treaty suspension MORE (Mass.) lost five percent support in the poll, with Harris falling from 9 percent to 4 percent, and Warren falling from 8 percent to three percent.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerJoaquin Castro says brother Julián is running for president in 2020 Former FBI official says Mueller won’t be ‘colored by politics’ in Russia probe Booker: 'Biggest evil' in country is the 'lack of engagement' MORE (D-N.J.) finished fourth in the poll with 5 percent, the same level he won in October.

Harris and former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryOvernight Energy — Sponsored by the National Biodiesel Board — Court blocks Atlantic coast pipeline | Kerry calls Trump climate actions 'profoundly dangerous' | EPA asked to investigate Pruitt Fox News hits John Kerry: Trump's actions on climate change are 'profoundly dangerous' for planet The Hill's 12:30 Report — Cohen gets three years in prison | Fallout from Oval Office clash | House GOP eyes vote on B for wall MORE, who ran for president as the Democratic nominee in 2004, each won 4 percent.

Along with Warren, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSenate Dems urge Trump to continue nuclear arms control negotiations after treaty suspension Senate approves bill reforming Congress's sexual harassment policy The Year Ahead: Push for privacy bill gains new momentum MORE (D-Minn.) won three percent.

The poll, conducted by SRS, interviewed 463 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents between Dec. 6 and 9. The margin of error among the sample was 5.6 points.