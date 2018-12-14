Kevin McLaughlin tapped to serve as NRSC executive director for 2020

Incoming National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungOvernight Defense: Senate bucks Trump with Yemen war vote, resolution calling crown prince 'responsible' for Khashoggi killing | House briefing on Saudi Arabia fails to move needle | Inhofe casts doubt on Space Force GOP-controlled Senate breaks with Trump on Saudi vote Overnight Defense: Senate moves toward vote on bill ending support for Saudi war | House GOP blocks Yemen war votes for rest of year | Trump throws uncertainty into Pentagon budget | Key Dem to leave transgender troop ban to courts MORE (R-Ind.) announced Friday that GOP strategist Kevin McLaughlin would serve as the committee's executive director for the 2020 campaign cycle.

“Kevin McLaughlin has a winning record at the NRSC and I can think of no one better suited to protect our Majority in the 2020 cycle. As a senior advisor for the NRSC in the 2014 cycle, Kevin spearheaded strategies that won Republicans the Senate Majority; in 2016, he played a leadership role on the team that successfully defended it,” Young said in a press release.

McLaughlin will take a center stage role in defending Republican’s 53-47 Senate majority in 2020 as 22 GOP senators are up for reelection, compared to just 12 Democratic senators. He will guide efforts to defend particularly competitive seats in Maine, Arizona and North Carolina.

Prior to his first stint with the NRSC, McLaughlin worked with GOP Sens. John Cornyn John CornynGOP senator floats options to prevent shutdown Congress strikes deal on bill for sexual harassment cases involving lawmakers The Hill's Morning Report — Takeaways from the battle royal in the Oval Office MORE (Texas) and John McCain John Sidney McCainSenate Armed Services chair not convinced of need for Trump's Space Force Jenny McCarthy: ‘The View’ producers asked me to ‘act Republican’ Flake warns in farewell speech: US political climate 'is not healthy' MORE (Ariz.) and the Republican National Committee.

“After previously serving the NRSC in 2014 and 2016 — when Senate Republicans regained and retained the Majority — it is a privilege to return for the 2020 cycle as Executive Director,” McLaughlin said in the press release. “Priority number one will be building a team that will work as tirelessly as Chairman-elect Todd Young, as well as his colleagues in the Senate Republican Conference.”

Young also announced that Anna Rogers Duncan and Brittney Godoy would lead a new NRSC finance team.

“Anna Rogers Duncan and Brittney Godoy have a combined 20 plus years of fundraising experience and know how to take our fundraising goals to the next level. I know that with their experience and knowledge, our fundraising operation will be leaps and bounds ahead of Democrats in a cycle where raising money will be more competitive than ever,” Young said.

Duncan was previously the national finance director for Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioSenate votes to end US support for Saudi war, bucking Trump Senators offer measure naming Saudi crown prince 'responsible' for Khashoggi slaying Meet Maduro, Venezuela's copycat dictator MORE’s (R-Fla.) presidential campaign and led his re-election effort. She also served as finance director for American Crossroads and Crossroads GPS.

Godoy was the deputy finance director for the NRSC in the 2014 election cycle and was previously the finance director for Senate Leadership Fund, One Nation and American Crossroads and Crossroads GPS.