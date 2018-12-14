Biden team discussed 2020 run with O'Rourke as VP: report

Advisers to former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenJoaquin Castro says brother Julián is running for president in 2020 Biden, Kamala Harris pose for photo together amid 2020 speculation O’Rourke rockets to second place on CNN analysts' 2020 Dem rankings, Harris remains first MORE have reportedly floated the idea of him teaming up with a younger running mate if he ran for president in 2020, including potentially Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

The Associated Press, citing people speaking on the condition of anonymity, reported the scenario Friday while noting that current and past advisers have discussed having Biden team up with a younger running mate to alleviate concerns about his age.

Biden would be 77 years old on Election Day in 2020 and would be the oldest president ever elected if he won. He has said he is considering launching another White House bid to take on Trump in two years, and is expected to face a crowded Democratic field.

Democrats have sought in recent years to appeal to younger voters, especially women, as well as people of color, though have also weighed the best strategy for 2020 to take on Trump, who was elected after winning over white, working-class voters in the Midwest.

The Democratic presidential field is also expected to include a diverse crop of candidates, including a number of women and minority politicians with a wide range of ages.

Biden selecting O'Rourke, 46, would afford him a younger running mate but would also mean having a white all-male ticket.

A Biden spokesperson declined to comment, and O’Rourke’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Ronald Reagan was the oldest person to be elected president at 73, while President Trump was 70 when he was elected.

Biden is expected to make a decision on whether to run in the coming months.

O'Rourke, a two-term congressman, has not ruled out a potential presidential bid of his own after coming within 3 points of defeating Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in Texas last month.

While initially ruling out a 2020 campaign, O’Rourke has appeared to reconsider after running an unusually tight Senate race in the staunchly Republican Lone Star State and igniting enthusiasm among Democratic voters and individual donors.

The crowded 2020 Democratic primary field is likely to include several candidates in their 40s and 50s, including O'Rourke, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) and Obama Housing Secretary Julian Castro.

Other figures that are weighing potential bids include Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 69.

Biden spent 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president to former President Obama, who remains popular among the Democratic base.

At an event in Montana this month, Biden described himself as “the most qualified person in the country to be president.”

“The issues we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life,” he said.