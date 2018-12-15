Gillibrand says she's worried about top options in Dem 2020 poll being white men

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBiden team discussed 2020 run with O'Rourke as VP: report Senate Dems urge Trump to continue nuclear arms control negotiations after treaty suspension A sea change for sexual conduct on campus MORE (D-N.Y.) said during a televised interview on Friday night that she was worried about a lack of diversity among top potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Gillibrand was asked by CNN’s Van Jones about a poll from the network released this week that found that the top three candidates for the Democratic nomination were white men.

The poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden team discussed 2020 run with O'Rourke as VP: report O'Rourke doubles support in CNN poll of Dem presidential race Joaquin Castro says brother Julián is running for president in 2020 MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden team discussed 2020 run with O'Rourke as VP: report Teen quits job at Walmart over intercom, tears into company over employee treatment O'Rourke doubles support in CNN poll of Dem presidential race MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) as the top three potential 2020 Democratic candidates.

"In a party as diverse as ours, does it worry you to see the top three being white guys?" Jones asked Gillibrand, herself a potential presidential candidate, in front of the live audience.

"Yes," Gillibrand responded.

“I aspire for our country to recognize the beauty of our diversity at some point in the future and I hope someday we have a woman president," she continued, when asked to elaborate.

"I love the fact that Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaNearly the entire country gets it wrong on the minimum wage The Hill's Morning Report — Trump maintains his innocence amid mounting controversies A sea change for sexual conduct on campus MORE was our president for eight years, I hope more people of color not only aspire [but] win the presidency, because that’s what makes America so extraordinary, that we are all of that, we are everything, and I think a more inclusive America is a stronger America."

Gillibrand is among several Senate Democrats considering presidential bids, including Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden team discussed 2020 run with O'Rourke as VP: report Pollster says likely Dem 2020 nominee has not emerged in national conversation yet O'Rourke doubles support in CNN poll of Dem presidential race MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden team discussed 2020 run with O'Rourke as VP: report Pollster says likely Dem 2020 nominee has not emerged in national conversation yet O'Rourke doubles support in CNN poll of Dem presidential race MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden team discussed 2020 run with O'Rourke as VP: report Warren talks identity in address to historically black university: 'I'm not a person of color' O'Rourke doubles support in CNN poll of Dem presidential race MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden team discussed 2020 run with O'Rourke as VP: report O'Rourke doubles support in CNN poll of Dem presidential race Senate Dems urge Trump to continue nuclear arms control negotiations after treaty suspension MORE (D-Minn.), along with a number of other Democratic candidates across the country.

Last month's midterm elections ushered in a historically diverse freshman class of Democratic representatives, including a record number of women and the first Muslim women and Native American members, while the Democratic presidential field is also expected to include a diverse crop of candidates.