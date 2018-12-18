Sanders tops straw poll of progressives while Warren places fourth

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCory Booker addresses speculation about his sexuality: 'I'm heterosexual' O’Rourke: Asking whether he is ready for White House is a ‘great question’ Former Trump aide: President has 'thick skin’ MORE (I-Vt.) reportedly topped a straw poll of progressive political action committee Democracy for America (DFA) members, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLiberal groups launch effort to get progressives on key House committees Warren: Trump admin 'doing everything they can' to undermine health care coverage Juan Williams: The GOP's worsening problem with women MORE (D-Mass.) finished in fourth.

The DFA poll, shared with Politico, shows Sanders leading with 36 percent support, former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenIndiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he won't run for reelection as he preps for Iowa visit The Hill's Morning Report — No deal in sight as shutdown looms GOP leader faces Trump test in latest shutdown crisis MORE in second with 15 percent and Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeGoogle's most-searched politician of 2018 is Stacey Abrams Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he won't run for reelection as he preps for Iowa visit Cory Booker addresses speculation about his sexuality: 'I'm heterosexual' MORE in third with 12 percent.

Warren was the favorite for only 8 percent of members, despite being heavily supported by the DFA to run in 2016. She had received 42 percent of support in 2014.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris announces support for White House-backed criminal justice bill Cory Booker addresses speculation about his sexuality: 'I'm heterosexual' Biden, Sanders lead field in Iowa poll MORE (D-Ca.) received 7 percent, and no other candidate cleared 5 percent.

According to the DFA, members cast 94,000 votes between Nov. 29 and Dec. 23.

“These results make clear that, while Bernie Sanders has a strong early lead, no single potential presidential candidate has full command of the Democratic Party’s progressive base heading into 2019,” the group’s incoming chief executive, Yvette Simpson, said, according to Politico.

“With more than 14 months before Iowa, we expect these results to change as grassroots progressives hear the messages the candidates are running on, see the campaigns executing on the ground, and watch them construct the broad-based coalition of the New American Majority of people of color and white progressive voters it will take to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpReturn hope to the Middle East by returning to the Iran Deal Government shutdowns tend to increase government spending 'Full Frontal' gives six-bedroom house to group that works with detained immigrants MORE.”

The DFA will run further polls before endorsing any candidate.

The top three candidates in the poll, Sanders, Biden and O'Rourke, have been the top three in both recent national surveys and a poll of likely Iowan caucus-goers.