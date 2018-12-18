Russian disinformation campaign included 'pro-Jill Stein sentiments'

Russia's online disinformation campaign included messaging that supported 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein, according to a new report prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The report, which was produced by researchers from the firm New Knowledge, said the Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA) used every major social media platform.

CNN first noted that this campaign had messaging that included support for Stein's third-party candidacy. It also included support for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonChelsea Clinton working on new children’s book about endangered animals GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander won't seek reelection GOP rep says there was a double standard in Flynn, Clinton probes MORE's Democratic primary opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCory Booker addresses speculation about his sexuality: 'I'm heterosexual' O’Rourke: Asking whether he is ready for White House is a ‘great question’ Former Trump aide: President has 'thick skin’ MORE (I-Vt.)

"There were some pro-Clinton Twitter posts (tweets and retweets), however, the developed Left-wing Twitter personas were still largely anti-Clinton and expressed proBernie Sanders and pro-Jill Stein sentiments," a summation of the report said, adding that these tactics overlapped with its pro-Trump portion of its operation.

The report also mentioned that "Pro-Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein content" was among the IRA's primary themes across platforms during the presidential campaign.

The researchers wrote in the report that this social media messaging included "advocating" that "black voters stay home, or vote for Jill Stein."

Other themes included the Black Lives Matter movement, the Tea Party and gun rights.

CNN noted that Stein has compared Russian election interference in 2016 with U.S. efforts around the world. Stein told the outlet earlier this year that she objected to handing over some materials to the Senate Intelligence Committee, saying at the time that the requests were overly broad and unjustified.

CNN notes that the report's findings about the IRA's support for Stein's candidacy echoed similar accounts about Russia's attempts to influence discourse online.

Special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE said in an indictment of Russian nationals earlier this year that their online effort encouraged "minority groups not to vote in the 2016 US presidential election or to vote for a third-party US presidential candidate."

CNN said it has reached out to Stein for comment.

The details about Stein were part of an expansive report on Russia disinformation campaigns that was prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee. The analysis was submitted along with another report conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and the digital analytics firm Graphika.

The report from New Knowledge also found that the campaign targeted Mueller in an attempt to discredit the special counsel and sow discord in the U.S.

One meme posted on Instagram claimed that Mueller had worked in the past with "radical Islamic groups."