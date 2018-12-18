New Trump campaign ad asks supporters to call 1-800 hotline to thank him

President Trump Donald John TrumpReturn hope to the Middle East by returning to the Iran Deal Government shutdowns tend to increase government spending 'Full Frontal' gives six-bedroom house to group that works with detained immigrants MORE’s re-election campaign released a new TV ad urging his supporters to call a 1-800 hotline to thank him.

In the new ad, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale is seen lauding the president for having “achieved more during his time in office than any president in history.”

"We have a booming economy, historically low unemployment, including the lowest unemployment rate for minorities in history," Parscale said, while also adding that the world is a "safer place" because of the president.

Parscale went on to say this is why Trump’s supporters must "pick up the phone right now and deliver a personal thank you to your president” for all the work he’s achieved.

“We need to let President Trump know that we appreciate what he’s doing for America,” he continues. “I need you to call the number on your screen and deliver a thank you to President Trump.”

The ad ends with Trump saying: “I’m Donald Trump and I approved this message.”

Parscale in the video is wearing a “Thin Blue Line” flag lapel pin in support of the “Blue Lives Matter” movement.

The ad, which was released by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., has already started to go viral social media, The Washington Post reports.

A video of the ad, which reportedly ran on CNN, was tweeted by journalist Yashar Ali on Monday night and has since gone on to rack up more than 247,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

First 2020 ad? This Trump ad, featuring his campaign manager @parscale, just aired on CNN. It’s a minute long and asks viewers to call an 800 number to leave a thank you message for POTUS. I called the number and it leads to a fundraising appeal (not unusual for pres campaigns) pic.twitter.com/yB3Rb1pJKe — Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 18, 2018

Those who called the hotline provided in the ad are asked to state their name and leave a brief message saying “thank you to President Trump.” They are then asked to donate to Trump’s re-election campaign.