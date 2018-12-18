Ocasio-Cortez had highest percentage of small donors in midterms: report

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez had highest percentage of small donors in midterms: report Ocasio-Cortez eyeing Jeffries as 2020 target: report Hillicon Valley: Report accuses tech giants of hindering Russia probe | NAACP leads protest against Facebook | Trump, Congress head for clash on Huawei | Security panel clears T-Mobile, Sprint deal | Google plans B NYC expansion MORE (D-N.Y.) had the highest percentage of small donors of any candidate during the 2018 midterm elections, according to a new report from the Center for Responsive Politics.

Ocasio-Cortez, who sent waves through the political world when she toppled incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a June primary, received 62 percent of her donations from contributions of less than $200. She raised a total of $2 million during her campaign.

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) came in second, with 55 percent of his total campaign haul coming from small contributions, defined as gifts less than $200.

Lewis was followed by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who fended off a Democratic challenger to win reelection in November. Nunes, who serves as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is one of President Trump's most loyal allies on Capitol Hill. The California Republican received 49 percent of his $12.5 million haul from small donors, according to the report.

Among the 10 candidates who had the highest percentage of small contributions, three are Republicans and seven are Democrats.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) came in ninth, with 31 percent of her total funds coming from small contributions. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), head of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, received 31 percent of his $1.8 million total from small contributions.

The report noted that most of the candidates on the list were not facing tight races in 2018.