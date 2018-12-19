South Carolina GOP open to canceling state's 2020 primary to protect Trump from challenge

The Republican Party in South Carolina is weighing whether to cancel its presidential nominating contest in 2020 in an effort to protect President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: Transcript of James Comey's interview with House Republicans Klobuchar on 2020: ‘I do think you want voices from the Midwest’ Israel boycott fight roils Democrats in year-end spending debate MORE from potential challengers.

Drew McKissick, the chairman of the South Carolina GOP, told the Washington Examiner that the party would do "what's in the president's best interest."

“We have complete autonomy and flexibility in either direction,” McKissick said. “Considering the fact that the entire party supports the president, we’ll end up doing what’s in the president’s best interest.”

He added that he doesn't think Trump will face a challenger in the primary and said there have been no official discussions about canceling the primary.

South Carolina is an early contest in primary season, traditionally coming after the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire's primary.