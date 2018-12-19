Poll: Biden tops possible 2020 Dems in favorability rating

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKlobuchar on 2020: ‘I do think you want voices from the Midwest’ Group launches campaign to 'Draft Beto' for 2020 White House bid Kamala Harris top 2020 choice in poll of women of color MORE has the best favorability rating among a group of leading potential Democratic presidential contenders, according to a new poll.

The Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed that 53 percent of respondents have a favorable view of Biden, compared with 33 percent who have an unfavorable view.

Biden is the only possible 2020 candidate in the poll who has a favorability rating better than 50 percent.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRoger Stone fundraising off promise not to testify against Trump Rivaling chants of 'USA,' 'lock him up' greet Flynn after sentencing hearing The Hill's 12:30 Report — Flynn awaits sentencing | White House signals it wants to avoid shutdown MORE, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, has the highest unfavorable score among the candidates, with 61 percent of respondents saying they view her negatively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersKlobuchar on 2020: ‘I do think you want voices from the Midwest’ Dem pollster says it's 'misstated wisdom' to assume competitive primaries damage presidential nominees Group launches campaign to 'Draft Beto' for 2020 White House bid MORE (I-Vt.), Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeDem pollster says it's 'misstated wisdom' to assume competitive primaries damage presidential nominees Group launches campaign to 'Draft Beto' for 2020 White House bid Kamala Harris top 2020 choice in poll of women of color MORE (D-Texas) and Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownKlobuchar on 2020: ‘I do think you want voices from the Midwest’ Five challenges facing new consumer bureau chief Dem senator: Trump 'seems more rattled than usual' MORE (D-Ohio) are the only candidates other than Biden included in the poll whom more voters view favorably than unfavorably.

“For Democrats gearing up for 2020, it’s Biden and Bernie, with Beto looking for a foothold and Hillary wondering if the train has finally left the station,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement.

The poll's results are based on surveys of 1,147 voters, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

For Sanders, 44 percent of poll voters view him favorably and 42 percent view him unfavorably.

A majority of voters — 55 percent — said they don't know enough to have formed an opinion about O'Rourke, who last month lost a Senate bid against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGroup launches campaign to 'Draft Beto' for 2020 White House bid Look out ‘losers’ — Trump focused on ‘winning’ The Memo: GOP frets as Trump shutdown looms MORE (R-Texas). But of those who do, 24 percent view O'Rourke favorably and 20 percent view him unfavorably, the poll found.

A wide majority of voters also don't know much about Brown, with 77 percent saying they haven't heard enough about him. Twelve percent of voters say they view him favorably and 9 percent say they view him unfavorably.

Democrats with net-negative favorability ratings include Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar on 2020: ‘I do think you want voices from the Midwest’ Klobuchar moves up in Iowa poll of 2020 Dems Harris announces support for White House-backed criminal justice bill MORE (N.J.), former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandJuan Williams: The GOP's worsening problem with women Gillibrand says she's worried about top options in Dem 2020 poll being white men Biden team discussed 2020 run with O'Rourke as VP: report MORE (N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar on 2020: ‘I do think you want voices from the Midwest’ Warren calls for probe into Trump name change for consumer bureau Warren unveils bill to lower drug prices by letting government manufacture them MORE (Mass.).

Respondents were nearly split on Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDem pollster says it's 'misstated wisdom' to assume competitive primaries damage presidential nominees Kamala Harris top 2020 choice in poll of women of color Warren unveils bill to lower drug prices by letting government manufacture them MORE, another leading contender, with 20 percent saying they view her favorably and 22 percent viewing her unfavorably. The remaining voters said they don't know enough about her to have an opinion.

The poll also found that President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: Transcript of James Comey's interview with House Republicans Klobuchar on 2020: ‘I do think you want voices from the Midwest’ Israel boycott fight roils Democrats in year-end spending debate MORE has a negative approval rating, with 56 percent of voters viewing him unfavorably and 40 percent viewing him favorably.