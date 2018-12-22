WHIP LIST: Who’s in and out in the 2020 race

The 2020 presidential race is shaping up on the Democratic side to be one of the largest in history.

With no clear frontrunner, dozens of candidates have expressed interest in campaigning for the chance to take on President Trump in the general election.

It’s also possible Trump could get a primary challenger from a Republican, though he would be a prohibitive favorite.

Here's a look at all the candidates who are in, out and on the fence for 2020.

DEMOCRATS

IN

Rep. John Delaney (Md.)

The independently wealthy 55-year-old congressman first announced his candidacy in July 2017 . He’s already visited all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

State Sen. Richard Ojeda (W.V.)

Ojeda announced his candidacy in November . He repeatedly criticized Trump but endorsed the then-businessman for president in 2016.

Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his candidacy in November 2017 on a platform of universal basic income. His plan would give every American over the age of 18 an income of $1,000 per month and would be paid for by a tax on companies benefiting the most from automation. He has never held public office.

MAYBE

Stacey Abrams

Abrams has said several times that she will run for office again after she lost a close election in this year’s governor’s race in Georgia that gave her national name recognition. “I am open to all options, and it’s too soon after the election to know exactly what I’m going to do,” she said shortly after accepting defeat.

Joe Biden

The former vice president, 76, said he'd make a decision about a third White House bid by the end of the year, but allies now say he may take more time .

Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.)

Bennet first raised eyebrows when the Associated Press reported in November that he was in contact with Democrats in Iowa , the state which holds the first presidential caucuses.

Michael Bloomberg

The former mayor of New York City has said he will decide if he’ll run by January or February . He visited Iowa in December and was a highly visible donor to Democrats during the midterms.

Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.)

Booker has been talked about as a future presidential candidate since his days as mayor of Newark. The 48-year-old Democrat has said he’s not ruling out a run and fueled presidential speculation after a blitz of campaign stops for midterm candidates in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and other key primary states.

Gov. Jerry Brown (Calif.)

A 2020 bid would be Brown’s fourth White House candidacy. At 79 years old, he is the oldest prospective candidate in the field, but has not ruled out a presidential campaign .

Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio)

Brown first appeared on the presidential radar after easily winning reelection in November in the swing state of Ohio, which Trump won by more than eight points. He admitted in November that he was “seriously considering” a run, but later said he didn’t know if he would be the best candidate to take on Trump in 2020.

Gov. Steve Bullock (Mont.)

Bullock is the head of the National Governors Association and one of only three Democratic governors reelected in 2016 in states Trump won. He has not ruled out running for president .

Pete Buttigieg

The South Bend, Ind. mayor raised eyebrows this month when he announced he would not seek a third term in 2019 , possibly clearing the way for a 2020 run. A veteran who served in Afghanistan, Buttigieg has also raised his national profile with an unsuccessful bid to chair the Democratic National Committee, trips to meet with Democrats in Iowa and the establishment of a political action committee .

Sen. Bob Casey (Pa.)

Casey said in November he has an “obligation” to consider running in 2020, citing Democrats’ need to take back the state where he won reelection in November by double digits.

Julian Castro

The former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and former San Antonio mayor set up an exploratory committee this month.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton slams Trump's Syria withdrawal: ‘This President is putting our national security at grave risk’ GoFundMe for Trump’s border wall raises more than million Founder of viral fundraiser Trump's border wall previously promoted conspiracy theories: report MORE

Conventional wisdom says it's unlikely that Clinton would make yet another bid for president, but the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee hasn’t ruled it out. She said in October that she’d “like to be president” even as she acknowledged that she doesn’t want to run again.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

The New York City mayor has been mum on whether he’ll throw his hat in the ring, saying earlier this year that his “only plan” was to serve in his role as mayor. But he hasn’t ruled out running, and previously said the primary race wouldn’t start until after the midterms.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii)

It was first reported in October that Gabbard, 36 and Congress’ first Hindu member, was considering a presidential bid .

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

The Los Angeles mayor, who visited Iowa earlier this year, said in October that he would likely make a decision by the end of 2018.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.)

Although Gillibrand vowed during her reelection campaign to serve a full six-year term, she said in November she would give a presidential run “a long, hard thought of consideration.”

Andrew Gillum

Gillum hasn’t said whether he’s considering running for the presidency, but buzz has surrounded the former Tallahassee mayor following his campaign for Florida governor this year. Gillum met with former President Obama earlier this month .

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.)

Harris is in her first term in the Senate but has been floated as a presidential candidate since she was elected. She’s said she will make a decision on whether to run over the holidays.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper was considered as a possible running mate for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and said this month that the chances he runs are “past 50-50 .” He is not expected to make a final decision until January, when term limits push him out of the governor’s mansion.

Eric Holder

Holder has said multiple times that he’s considering running for president but that he won’t make a final decision until early 2019. He has already visited both Iowa and New Hampshire.

Gov. Jay Inslee (Wash.)

The two-term governor, a congressman for more than a decade, has not ruled out a presidential campaign and has been keeping his name in the headlines.

John Kerry

The former senator, secretary of state and 2004 presidential nominee has refused multiple times to rule out another run for president. He told CBS News in August that he will continue to be an activist and he’s “going to continue to fight.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)

The Minnesota senator says she is thinking about running for president. She campaigned in Iowa in October and represents an emerging swing state that Hillary Clinton only narrowly won in 2016.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu

Landrieu has maintained that he doesn’t know if he’ll run for president, but a speech he gave last year about removing Confederate monuments generated 2020 buzz.

Terry McAuliffe (Va.)

McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia with strong ties to the Clintons, is “seriously” considering the 2020 presidential race , confidantes told The Hill. A new super PAC, called “Tenaciously Moving for American Change in 2020,” named after McAuliffe's "TMac" nickname, was created in October to urge him to run.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (Ore.)

The Oregonian confirmed in June that Merkley is considering a run for president. It was reported in November that he was quietly lobbying Oregon state lawmakers to change a law that would prevent him for running for president in 2020 and reelection to the Senate at the same time.

Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.)

Moulton, also a Marine Corps veteran, made headlines as one of Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiSchumer, Pelosi: Trump got 'what he wanted' with shutdown Shutdown begins as lawmakers wrestle over Trump's border wall Likely chairwoman defends House climate panel from critics MORE’s top detractors in her bid to become the next Congress’ Speaker of the House. He said in a February interview he “is not” running for president but declined to say he “will not” run.

Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.)

Murphy fueled speculation about a presidential bid after emerging as a staunch opponent of Trump’s agenda and a leader in the Senate for gun control measures. He said in December that Democrats need a candidate who is “100 percent authentic.”

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom (Calif.)

Newsom has asserted that he won’t run for president, saying earlier this year that he has “no aspiration” to do so and that he planned to focus full-time on his role as Califonrnia’s next governor. But there remains speculation that the leader of a main opposition state to Trump could launch a bid.

Martin O’Malley

The former governor of Maryland, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination in 2016, has made several trips since last year to Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. He said earlier this year that he was “keeping an open mind” about running again in 2020.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas)

O'Rourke broke fundraising records in his competitive Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), which turned him into a household political name. He ruled out a presidential bid during his campaign, but has since expressed openness to running and has performed well in early polling.

Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio)

Ryan, another possible candidate from the key swing state of Ohio, has not said publicly whether he will run. But he has made multiple visits to Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, and The Intercept reported in July that Ryan had been telling political consultants that he was intending to run.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

The Vermont independent emerged as a progressive leader after running an unexpectedly tight primary race against Hillary Clinton in 2016. He said in November he would “probably” run if he emerges as “the best candidate to beat Donald Trump.”

Howard Schultz

The former chairman and CEO of Starbucks has left the door open to running in 2020, telling CNBC in June that he would “see what happens.” And while he hasn’t committed to running, Schultz has put together a new PR team and plans to go on a book tour next year that could double as a presidential campaign.

Tom Steyer

The billionaire philanthropist has said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll run, but he has indicated that he’s preparing to make a bid. In November, Steyer released what appeared to be a campaign platform: a list of “5 Rights” that he said Democrats should get behind .

Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calf.)

The four-term congressman said this month he sees a path to the nomination for himself and announced he would be visiting Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)

Warren vowed to consider running for president after November’s midterm elections and has crisscrossed the nation to campaign with other candidates and lay out her policy agenda.

NO

Michael Avenatti

The attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels burst onto the national scene amid Daniels’s legal battles with President Trump, and Avenatti said for months that he was thinking about running. But he announced this month that he had decided not to make a presidential bid at the request of his family.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (N.Y.)

After being floated for months as a possible candidate, the New York governor officially shot down all speculation last month. Saying that he has a “full plate” as governor, Cuomo said he was ruling out running for president.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.)

Gutierrez revealed earlier this year that he had decided not to run for president, saying that the “best use of my time and my energy” would be to focus on mobilizing Latino voters in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.)

Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016 has been rumored as a potential candidate in 2020, but he has said he won’t run. When asked last year by the Richmond Times-Dispatch if he would run for the White House, the Virginia senator responded, “Nope. Nope.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (Mass.)

Kennedy has suggested that he won’t run for president in multiple interviews. He told Nantucket Magazine in June running is “not on my horizon” and responded “Six ways from Tuesday, no,” when asked in November about a presidential bid .

Deval Patrick

The former Massachusetts governor announced in early December that he would won’t run for president, citing the “cruelty of our elections process.” Patrick had been floated as a possible candidate with support from former President Obama’s inner circle.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady and bestselling author has said several times that she won’t follow in her husband’s footsteps by running for president. In October, she told NBC’s “TODAY” that she “absolutely” won’t run. The former first lady then said at an event in December that her path “has never been politics” as she again shot down speculation that she’ll run.

Gov. Gina Raimondo (R.I.)

Raimondo, the new head of the Democratic Governors Association, said this month that taking over that role means she won’t run for president in 2020.

Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey first sparked buzz about a 2020 bid when she gave a stirring speech at the Golden Globes in January, declaring that “a new day is on the horizon.” But she has since repeatedly said she won’t run for president. The billionaire told Jimmy Kimmel in February that she was “definitely not running” and said in July that “the nastiness” of politics “would kill me.”

Sally Yates

The former acting Attorney General said earlier this year that she has no desire to run for public office. It’s something she has not “ever felt drawn to,” Yates said.

REPUBLICANS

YES

President Trump

The president has made clear since his inauguration that he’ll seek another term in 2020. He filed campaign paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on the day he was inaugurated and has already raised tens of millions of dollars for his 2020 campaign.

MAYBE

Sen. Bob Corker (Tenn.)

Asked about a presidential run, the retiring senator from Tennessee told reporters last year that he “has not ruled it out.” He also told MSNBC recently that the GOP has to “remember what the Republican party is” when asked if Trump should face a primary challenger.

Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.)

The retiring Flake has maintained that someone in the GOP should challenge Trump and told reporters in November that he hasn’t ruled out doing it himself.

Gov. John Kasich (Ohio)

The Ohio governor and fierce Trump critic appears to be the most likely Republican to launch a 2020 bid, saying in November that he is “very seriously” considering running and that he has conversations about doing so “virtually every day.” Kasich, who sought the Republican nomination in 2016, has also said that “all options are on the table” in 2020, including running on a bipartisan ticket.

NO

Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.)

The Nebraska senator has dismissed speculation that he could run for president in 2020. Sasse said in September that his odds of running were low, adding that it was more likely he runs for “the noxious weed control board of Dodge County, Neb.”

INDEPENDENTS

MAYBE

Mark Cuban

Cuban told The New York Times in June that he has given thought to a presidential bid in 2020, but he declined to discuss it further. The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, hasn’t previously held public office. He also said last year that if he were to run, it would likely be as an independent.

NO

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The actor was among the celebrities rumored as a possible 2020 candidate, but he told Vanity Fair in July that despite having “seriously considered” running, it wouldn’t be possible given his schedule.

Have an update to this list? Please contact Michael Burke and mburke@thehill.com, or Tal Axelrod and taxelrod@thehill.com