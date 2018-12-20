Donor launching super PAC to boost Booker ahead of possible 2020 run

A donor is launching a super PAC aimed at raising $10 million for a potential 2020 presidential run by Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenate votes to make lynching a federal crime Liberal group targets 2020 Democrats in Iowa over judicial nominees Poll: Biden tops possible 2020 Dems in favorability rating MORE (D-N.J.)

The New York Times reported that San Francisco-based Democratic donor Steve Phillips will formally file the paperwork for the creation of the PAC, to be named Dream United, on Thursday.

Phillips told the Times that he has already collected $4 million in commitments, and is not concerned about whether or not Booker wants his support.

“This is actually bigger than Cory,” Phillips, a civil rights lawyer, said. “And so those of us who are enthusiastic about what he brings and what he offers the country will continue to work to try to have him become our next president and replace the current president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Groups led by Phillips spent $11 million on former President Obama's 2008 campaign before the South Carolina primary, despite Obama’s campaign asking him to “discontinue without further delay,” according to the Times.

Booker's spokesperson Jeff Giertz told the Times that the senator “continues to weigh” a run and that “any effort to draft him into the race is outside of his control and will not affect his decision.”

“There has been no activity on his part or that of his team to organize or endorse the creation of a super PAC," Giertz said.

Booker has said he is going to consider whether or not to seek the Democratic nomination over the holidays.

Booker finished fourth in a recent CNN poll of potential presidential contenders with 5 percent support.