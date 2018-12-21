Trump support group running ads targeting Republicans in border wall vote

A group associated with President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Dem calls on Mattis to testify following resignation Hirono: Trump trying to blame Democrats for shutdown would be 'such bullsh-t' Court delays discovery in Trump emoluments case MORE's 2020 campaign is running a digital ad campaign targeting fellow Republicans in a bid to earn their support to provide funding for a border wall.

The Daily Beast reported Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising vehicle for the president's campaign and the Republican National committee, run the ads on Trump's Facebook page.

"I want to be able to show all Republican Senators a list of the many American voters that will NOT be happy if the wall isn’t built," an ad posted several times reads. "I need YOUR NAME on the list. Sign our Official Petition to the Senate now!"

The group has run about 11,000 ads specifically targeting Senate Republicans, the Daily Beast reported, citing Facebook advertising data.

Two sets of ads ran this week exclusively targeting men, according to Daily Beast.

Trump's 2020 campaign did not immediately respond to a request from comment from The Hill.

The ads come as President Trump has said he would not sign a bill that does not provide funding for border security. Building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was one of his key campaign promises in 2016.

House Republicans passed a short-term funding bill Thursday that included more than $5 billion for the border. The Senate was considering the bill on Friday.

Failure to clinch a deal by midnight on Friday would lead to a partial government shutdown.