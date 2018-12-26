Dems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men

Democrats are worried that they have a problem: The three people leading polls in the very early stages of their presidential race are all white men.

The party traditionally battles over identity politics and wants to be seen as promoting diversity.

Its last three nominees have been Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaObamas smooch under the mistletoe in Christmas Day Instagram post All’s unfair in love, war: Media’s extraordinary hypocrisy on Trump Democrats view 2020 as a referendum on democracy MORE, who became the nation’s first African-American president, and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump in Christmas remarks says shutdown won't end until he gets money for wall Progressives prefer Biden to Sanders in hypothetical 2020 Trump matchup, new poll shows Poll: Trump beats O'Rourke, nearly ties Sanders and loses to Biden in hypothetical 2020 matchups MORE, the first woman to win the popular vote.

Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPotential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states Progressives prefer Biden to Sanders in hypothetical 2020 Trump matchup, new poll shows GOP pollster says Biden's lengthy political tenure could hurt him if he runs in 2020 MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices Potential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states Progressives prefer Biden to Sanders in hypothetical 2020 Trump matchup, new poll shows MORE (I-Vt.), and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) are this year’s top-tier candidates, according to a recent and very early Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

It showed that 32 percent of those polled in Iowa favored Biden, while 19 percent preferred Sanders and 11 percent liked O'Rourke.

While some Democrats believe the early polls are merely a metric on name recognition, they say it defies the party’s mission to be more diverse and more inclusive that the top three candidates are all white men.

“It’s almost like we’re moving backwards,” said one Democratic strategist. “We elected a black president in 2008 and 2012, we nominated a woman in 2016, so why are we now back with three white men at the top of the polls?”

Democratic strategist Seth Bringman added that it “definitely sends the wrong message about who our party is.”

To be sure, a number of Democratic women and members of minority groups have expressed an interest in running for president.

The list includes Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices California governor orders new DNA tests in death row case Potential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices Potential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states Democrats are making a list, checking it twice MORE (Mass.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices Five Democrats who could be dark horses in 2020 WHIP LIST: Who’s in and out in the 2020 race MORE (Minn.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices Potential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states Democrats are making a list, checking it twice MORE (N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandFive Democrats who could be dark horses in 2020 WHIP LIST: Who’s in and out in the 2020 race 'So stupid,' 'absurd' – Senate Dems condemn shutdown after talks falter MORE (N.Y.), to name just some of the potential candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview last week, CNN host Van Jones asked Gillibrand, who has been a vocal supporter of the "Me Too" movement, if she found the latest poll concerning: “In a party as diverse as ours, does it worry you to see the top three being white guys?”

“Yes,” Gillibrand replied.

“I aspire for our country to recognize the beauty of our diversity at some point in the future and I hope someday we have a woman president,” she continued after Jones pushed her on the point.

“I love the fact that Barack Obama was our president for eight years. I hope more people of color not only aspire [but] win the presidency because that’s what makes America so extraordinary, that we are all of that, we are everything, and I think a more inclusive America is a stronger America.”

At the same time, other Democrats say it’s much too early to read anything into the polls.

“Polls at this stage are political Viagra,” said Robert Zimmerman, a top Democratic fundraiser. “The results are artificial, the rise temporary, and if they last more than a few weeks, get a new pollster.”

Democratic strategist Patti Solis Doyle, who served as campaign manager during Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, also poured cold water on the early polling.

“I don’t know if such early polls say anything about the party,” Solis Doyle said. “Such early polls don’t tell you much.

Still, she added, “I do think that Democrats won 2018 in large measure due to women voters. Women are leading movements politically, socially and culturally across the country. I just don’t see how a woman is not on the ticket in 2020.”

While the polls reflect name recognition now, Bringman predicts a diverse group of candidates will come to the fore, and will have “diverse support.”

In the southern states, for example, he pointed out that only 15 percent of the primary electorate consists of white men.

“A white male candidate will have challenges because our voters are predominantly women and people of color,” Bringman said. “Women candidates dominated Democratic primaries in 2018. The last two competitive Democratic primaries were won by the candidate who was the overwhelming favorite among black voters."

Bringman said that all three men will have problems going forward.

For Biden, voters will be reminded of the Anita Hill testimony, where the then-senator chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee which handled the confirmation hearings for then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. On the heels of the "Me Too" movement, Biden has been under scrutiny for failing to ease the attacks on Hill.

Sanders struggled in connecting with black voters in the 2016 campaign, something that could come back to haunt him. And Bringman said O’Rourke “seems like the flavor of the month.”

“Once this thing gets going, I don’t expect the party of women, people of color, and young people to want 70-plus-year-old white men leading us,” he said.

A CNN exit poll taken last month showed that 65 percent of those Democrats polled felt it was important to support minorities and women.

Democratic strategist Maria Cardona agreed.

“Nothing means anything at this point in the polls for 2020,” she said.