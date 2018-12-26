Sherrod Brown seeks Obama meeting as he weighs 2020 run: report

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is openly considering a presidential bid in 2020, is looking to meet with former President Obama, according to Politico.

Politico reported that Brown's staff is working to arrange a meeting between the two.

Obama has already met with other possible candidates for the Democratic nomination, including Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

Brown also spoke recently with Christie Vilsack, the wife of former Iowa governor and Obama agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, Tom Vilsack told Politico.

Brown has not committed to running in 2020 but said last month that he is "seriously thinking" about making a bid.

“We’re seriously thinking about it. We’re seriously talking about it with family, with friends and with political allies who have come to me about this," he said on ABC's "This Week" at the time.

Brown could give Democrats an advantage in the key swing state of Ohio, which President Trump won in 2016. Brown last month won election to a third term in the Senate.