Bloomberg: 2020 candidates ‘better darn well’ have climate plan

Michael Bloomberg says all presidential candidates in 2020 should have a plan to combat climate change.

“I think that any candidate for federal office better darn well have a plan to deal with the problem that the Trump science advisers say could basically end this world,” Bloomberg said in a taped interview for NBC’s “Meet The Press with Chuck Todd.”

“I think the public is tired of listening to the same platitudes that they get. ‘We’re in favor of God, Mother and apple pie. And trust me, I’ll have a plan when I get there.’ No. You have to have a plan," he continued. "And I can tell you one thing, I don’t know whether I’m going to run or not, but I will be out there demanding that anybody that’s running has a plan. And I want to hear the plan, and I want everybody to look at it and say whether it’s doable."

The former New York City mayor and potential 2020 presidential contender has been an outspoken voice on climate change. He released a documentary and a book about the topic, called for the closure of coal-powered power plants and said he would make climate change “the issue” of the 2020 cycle.

Bloomberg's comments come after reports painting a dire picture of climate related changes and their future impacts.

A congressionally mandated report released in November found that climate change could cost the United States billions of dollars annually within decades if greenhouse gases aren’t dramatically reduced.

“Without substantial and sustained global mitigation and regional adaptation efforts, climate change is expected to cause growing losses to American infrastructure and property and impede the rate of economic growth over this century,” the report stated.

Trump, a climate skeptic, said he does not believe the report.

Democratic leaders in Congress are also facing pressure from newly elected progressive lawmakers to take more aggressive action on the issue.

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezClimate change denial is killing the GOP’s future McCaskill on Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I’m a little confused why she’s the thing’ Ocasio-Cortez sends Christmas greeting to 'refugee babies in mangers' MORE (D-N.Y.) led the charge for a “Green New Deal” which sets a goal of getting 100 percent of the nation’s electricity from renewable energy sources and calls on the House to create a special committee to craft climate change policy.

Democrats will have a special committee on climate to be chaired by Rep. Kathy Castor Katherine (Kathy) Anne CastorLikely chairwoman defends House climate panel from critics Bipartisan leaders of House panel press drug companies on opioid crisis Overnight Health Care: Trump officials explore importing prescription drugs | Key ObamaCare, drug pricing regs under review | GOP looks to blunt attacks on rising premiums | Merck to lower some drug prices MORE (D-Fla.). But the panel will not have subpoena power after criticism from other Democrats such as Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. Frank Joseph PalloneLawmakers grow impatient with Facebook Incoming Dem chairman vows hearings on ObamaCare lawsuit 'right away' Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by Amgen — Dems to reframe gun violence as public health issue | Court orders key documents from OxyContin maker unsealed | Pfizer announces stock buybacks MORE (N.J.), slated to be chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.