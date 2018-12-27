Bloomberg ready to spend at least $100M if he runs for White House in 2020

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is prepared to spent upwards of $100 million should he mount a 2020 bid for the White House, according to CNBC.

Howard Wolfson, the billionaire business magnate's top political advisor, told the news outlet that Bloomberg spent more than $100 million in his last campaign for New York City mayor in 2009.

"Last time I looked, NYC is a fraction of the size of the country as a whole," Wolfson said in an email to the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolfson added that Bloomberg would spend "whatever is required" on his own campaign if he decides to make a run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

A spokesperson for Bloomberg did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

If Bloomberg does throw his name into the running, he would begin his campaign with a significant cash advantage over other potential Democratic frontrunners, like former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPoll: Most Democrats excited about having 'someone new' run in 2020 Dems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men Potential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states MORE or Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men 2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices Potential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states MORE (I-Vt.).

The former New York City mayor has already developed a reputation as a major donor in Democratic circles. He spent more than $110 million to boost Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.

Despite Bloomberg's vast financial resources, he's likely to have to overcome a crowded Democratic primary field that could include high-profile political figures, like Biden and Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Most Democrats excited about having 'someone new' run in 2020 Sherrod Brown seeks Obama meeting as he weighs 2020 run: report 7 heartwarming moments in 2018 politics MORE (D-Texas), whose unsuccessful Senate bid against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzRand Paul's Festivus 'grievances' include comparing Lindsey Graham to Senator Palpatine Sanders supporters deny coordinated attacks on O'Rourke's progressive credentials WHIP LIST: Who’s in and out in the 2020 race MORE (R-Texas) this year elevated him to rockstar status in the party.

At the same time, early polls show Biden, Sanders and O'Rourke among the frontrunners in the Democratic primary field. A CNN poll conducted earlier this month showed Bloomberg tied for seventh place alongside Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Most Democrats excited about having 'someone new' run in 2020 Dems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men Dem leaders vow investigations after latest death of migrant child in US custody MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men Republicans’ problem with educated, suburban voters dims 2020 prospects 2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices MORE (D-Minn.).