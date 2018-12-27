North Carolina lawmakers override veto of elections bill

The North Carolina General Assembly voted on Thursday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of an elections law bill, a move that could have repercussions for the contested House race in the state's 9th District.

The state House and Senate approved the measure earlier this month. But Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed the legislation last week, because of a provision that increased confidentiality in campaign finance investigations.

The House voted 68-40 to overturn that veto, while the Senate voted 28-12.

The measure could have far-reaching impacts on the nation's last undecided congressional race. It would require a new primary election to be held in North Carolina's 9th District if the state elections board determines that a new election is necessary.

The final outcome of the race, between Republican Mark Harris Mark HarrisFight over North Carolina race set to drag on for months The Democratic and Anti-democratic parties NC governor vetoes bill allowing a new primary in disputed House race MORE and Democrat Dan McCready, has remained up in the air for weeks after the elections board refused to certify the results amid election fraud allegations.

Harris currently leads in the race by 905 votes.

At the center of the dispute are allegations that a Republican operative paid workers to collect absentee ballots in rural Bladen County and neighboring Robeson County. The elections board is investigating the claims.

In addition to requiring a new primary if the elections board decides a new election is necessary, the legislation also splits the elections board into two separate panels.