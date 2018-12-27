Sanders teases possible 2020 White House bid, tears into 'Wall Street Democrats'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men 2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices Potential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states MORE (I-Vt.) on Thursday slammed “Wall Street Democrats” campaigning against his progressive goals while teasing a possible 2020 White House bid.

Sanders slammed think tank Third Way for running ads in early primary states that single him out, accusing the group of attempting to undermine his progressive goals.

In a fundraising email, Sanders asked for donations to "fight back" and send a message that "we will NOT let the political and financial elite of this country buy this election and scare candidates from supporting a progressive agenda."

“They not only want to discourage or defeat a Sanders candidacy, they want to make sure that the progressive agenda is not advanced by anyone,” the letter reads.

Sanders accused groups like Third Way of wanting to return to a “failed corporate approach,” which he claimed led to increased income and wealth inequality.

“Our agenda terrifies the political and financial establishment of this country,” the letter reads.

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for Third Way said Democrats should be concentrating their efforts on candidates with "the best chance of beating Trump," claiming that the 2018 midterm elections "proved conclusively" that Sanders "fail[ed] that test."

"By far the most important question that Democrats should be asking is which candidate and which set of ideas has the best chance of beating Trump. The midterms proved conclusively that the Sanders ideas fail that test," Matt Bennett told The Hill.

"It just is not what Democratic and Independent voters want," he continued. "So yes, it’s an honor to be included in his fundraising effort — he clearly sees us as an influential critic."

If Sanders were to launch a 2020 presidential bid, he'd likely enter a crowded primary field to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-Obama national security official: Trump confused ‘troop visit with a campaign rally’ Watergate prosecutor compares Trump ‘poor me’ tweet to end of Nixon presidency Trump shows no signs of backing down over the border wall, shutdown during Iraq visit MORE. High-profile political figures, like former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPoll: Most Democrats excited about having 'someone new' run in 2020 Dems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men Potential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states MORE, Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Most Democrats excited about having 'someone new' run in 2020 Sherrod Brown seeks Obama meeting as he weighs 2020 run: report 7 heartwarming moments in 2018 politics MORE (D-Texas) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have all been floated as possible contenders.

According to a new The Hill-HarrisX poll, Trump nearly ties with Sanders in a hypothetical 2020 matchup, with 37 percent saying they would vote for Trump, and 38 percent picking Sanders.

— Updated 5:45 p.m.