Warren changes Twitter account name amid 2020 speculation

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWells Fargo to pay 5 million in 50-state settlement over sales practices Warren records video message for benefit concert for Tree of Life synagogue Bloomberg ready to spend at least 0M if he runs for White House in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) dropped the prefix for the state she represents in the handle for her official Twitter account over the weekend, fueling speculation that she may announce a run for president in 2020.

Warren changed her official campaign account name from "@elizabethforma" to "@ewarren."

The name change was initially recorded by Changes of Congress, a bot that tracks when Congressional Twitter accounts are renamed.

Renamed: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) campaign account

"elizabethforma"=>"ewarren" — Changes of Congress (@CongressChanges) December 30, 2018

The Hill has reached out to Warren's office for comment on the decision.

Warren has been viewed for some time as a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. She said earlier in the year that after the midterm elections she would take a "hard look at running for president."

Politico reported earlier this month that the Massachusetts senator has reached out to about 100 people in states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada since the midterms.

She's also fielded a campaign staff of more than 50 people, according to Politico.

But her potential bid for the presidency hasn't gained wide support in her home state. The Boston Globe editorial board claimed Warren's time has passed, and that she wouldn't be the strongest candidate Democrats have to offer.