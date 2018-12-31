Warren announces White House bid, getting early jump on 2020 race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren changes Twitter account name amid 2020 speculation Wells Fargo to pay 5 million in 50-state settlement over sales practices Warren records video message for benefit concert for Tree of Life synagogue MORE (Mass.) became the first major Democratic name to jump into the 2020 presidential race on Monday, announcing that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House.

The senator made the announcement in a video sent to supporters and posted on YouTube.

“America’s middle class is under attack,” Warren said in the video. “How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a bigger slice.”

Warren’s announcement comes about 13 months before the Iowa caucuses. Aside from Warren, the biggest name to have announced an exploratory committee is former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.

Warren has long been seen as a leading contender for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. The liberal stalwart, first elected to the Senate in 2012, is a proven fundraiser and party heavyweight who declined to step into the 2016 presidential primary.

Warren, 69, is a former Harvard professor who first came to national prominence after the 2008 financial crisis. Warren chaired an oversight panel established by Congress that evaluated government programs intended to bolster the country after the crisis and worked to establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Polls suggest former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenRetired Gen. McChrystal: I think Trump is immoral Sanders teases possible 2020 White House bid, tears into 'Wall Street Democrats' Bloomberg ready to spend at least 0M if he runs for White House in 2020 MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBernie Sanders alumni want meeting to discuss 'sexual violence' on 2016 campaign Chuck Todd says his show is 'not going to give time to climate deniers' ‘Medicare for all’ advocates emboldened by ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (I-Vt.) are the early leaders for the Democratic nomination, which could be a reflection of their high name recognition. If Sanders enters the primary, he and Warren could compete for progressive voters.

The primary is expected to be crowded. Other figures looking at the race include Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke rips Trump's border wall in video: 'A symbol of division' Sanders teases possible 2020 White House bid, tears into 'Wall Street Democrats' Bloomberg ready to spend at least 0M if he runs for White House in 2020 MORE (Texas), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker‘Deeply concerning’: Booker knocks Congo amid reports of election problems Poll: Most Democrats excited about having 'someone new' run in 2020 Dems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men MORE (N.J.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBloomberg ready to spend at least 0M if he runs for White House in 2020 Dems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men Republicans’ problem with educated, suburban voters dims 2020 prospects MORE (Minn.), Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSherrod Brown seeks Obama meeting as he weighs 2020 run: report 2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices Five Democrats who could be dark horses in 2020 MORE (Ohio), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Most Democrats excited about having 'someone new' run in 2020 Dems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men 2020 Dems go on offense over drug prices MORE (Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men Five Democrats who could be dark horses in 2020 WHIP LIST: Who’s in and out in the 2020 race MORE (N.Y.).

The formation of the exploratory committee was preceded by other signals from Warren that she is going to run for president.

In October, Warren announced the results of a DNA test that showed "strong evidence" that she has Native American ancestry. The move was intended to put to rest scrutiny that she had claimed Native American ancestry, something President Trump Donald John TrumpCharting a roadmap for North Korea Trump claims 'wall' around Obamas' DC home is 'same thing' as border wall Graham: Trump 'open-minded' to wedding border funding to DACA protections MORE had used to question her credibility.

Trump frequently refers to Warren as "Pocahontas," a racially charged remark that has drawn intense criticism.

The release of the test does not appear to have ended Trump's insults, and it also drew criticism from some Native American groups who see such genetic tests as problematic.

Warren discusses themes such as economic equality, government accountability and reining in big corporations in the four-and-a-half minute video.

“I’ve spent my career getting to the bottom of why America’s promise works for some families, but others who work just as hard slip through the cracks into disaster,” Warren says. “What I’ve found is terrifying. These aren’t cracks that families are falling into, they’re traps.”