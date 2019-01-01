Warren pledges to donate salary during shutdown

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump jabs at Warren: 'Ask her psychiatrist' if she can win in 2020 RNC knocks Warren as 'out of touch' and 'extreme' after presidential announcement Warren announces White House bid, getting early jump on 2020 race MORE (D-Mass.) said Tuesday that she will donate her salary for the duration of the partial government shutdown in solidarity with unpaid federal workers.

"Over 7,000 people in Massachusetts have been sent home or are working without pay during the #TrumpShutdown. Until @realDonaldTrump re-opens the government, I'm donating my salary to @HIASrefugees, a nonprofit that helps refugees and makes our country stronger in the process," she tweeted.

Over 7,000 people in Massachusetts have been sent home or are working without pay during the #TrumpShutdown. Until @realDonaldTrump re-opens the government, I'm donating my salary to @HIASrefugees, a nonprofit that helps refugees and makes our country stronger in the process. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 1, 2019

Warren, who became the first major Democratic name to jump into the 2020 presidential race on Monday, said she would donate her salary to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), a nonprofit organization that helps refugees.

The group made headlines earlier this year after a shooter opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people. The gunman had posted invectives against the group on social media before carrying out the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partial government shutdown, which began on Dec. 22, has left 800,000 federal employees unsure of when they will see their next paycheck.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'No choice' on continuing government shutdown Syrian troop withdraw will take four months: report Kim Jong Un: North Korea may 'seek a new path' if US doesn't negotiate MORE said he would not sign a bill to re-open the unfunded 25 percent of the government unless he gets $5 billion in funding for his proposed U.S.–Mexico border wall. Democrats, opposed to the wall, have offered to keep current funding levels in place, which would provide $1.3 billion for already-approved fencing.

Several other lawmakers, including Rep.-elect Max Rose Max RoseIncoming Dem lawmaker to donate pay during shutdown This week: Shutdown showdown looms over new Congress WHIP LIST: Pelosi seeks path to 218 MORE (D-N.Y.), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoHirono will donate salary earned during government shutdown Ocasio-Cortez calls for congressional salaries to be furloughed during next shutdown Dem senator vows to donate salary for each day of government shutdown MORE (D-Nev.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoHirono will donate salary earned during government shutdown Dems push for increased scrutiny of Trump’s court picks 'So stupid,' 'absurd' – Senate Dems condemn shutdown after talks falter MORE (D-Hawaii), also said they would be donating their salaries to charity for the duration of the shutdown.