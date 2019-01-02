Commission on Presidential Debates now accepting host applications for 2020 debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates is soliciting applications from sites looking to host debates in the 2020 presidential and vice presidential contests.

The commission, which opened its application process Wednesday, laid out a tall order in its call for submissions.

Any debate will require an air-conditioned venue of at least 15,000 square feet and a media filing center of at least 20,000 square feet, as well as nearby hotels that can provide at least 3,000 rooms for the event.

Those requirements come on top of a demand that any host city has "adequate air and ground transportation networks" and a "guarantee of complete city services, including public safety personnel," according to a list of qualifications posted on the commission's website.

The current call for applications is only for general election debates. Primary debates are arranged by the political parties.

Prospective hosting sites will have to submit their applications by April 2 to be considered for hosting a debate, according to the commission's website.

The call for applications comes as Democrats prepare for a primary season that is expected to draw well over a dozen presidential hopefuls.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) entered the 2020 race this week, announcing that she was forming an exploratory committee that will allow her to begin raising money for a White House bid.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro did the same last month and is expected to announce a formal decision on a presidential bid on Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, dozens of other Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and outgoing Rep. Beto O'Rourke (Texas), are also said to be considering challenges to President Trump in 2020.