CNN political analyst: Warren ‘below average’ in electability

CNN senior analyst and writer Harry Enten on Wednesday wrote that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren pledges to donate salary during shutdown Predictions: Trump goes, unexpected candidate emerges in 2019 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) is "below average" in electability based on an analysis of her Senate race performance in 2018 compared to House Democrats in her state.

Enten analyzed the "electability" of six possible presidential candidates by weighing their performance in their 2018 Senate races compared to how Democratic House candidates fared in those same states.

"Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Top Ten Democrats for 2020 Warren announces White House bid, getting early jump on 2020 race Juan Williams: Tech companies must be defanged by government MORE of Minnesota and Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Top Ten Democrats for 2020 Warren announces White House bid, getting early jump on 2020 race Sherrod Brown seeks Obama meeting as he weighs 2020 run: report MORE of Ohio are above-average candidates on the question of electability, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — who announced Monday that she's formed a committee to explore a 2020 presidential run — is below average," Enten wrote.

Klobuchar, who is reportedly eyeing a bid, won her race by 24 points in 2018, while Democratic House candidates in Minnesota won by an average of 11 points.