CNN political analyst: Warren ‘below average’ in electability

CNN senior analyst and writer Harry Enten on Wednesday wrote that Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren pledges to donate salary during shutdown Predictions: Trump goes, unexpected candidate emerges in 2019 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) is "below average" in electability based on an analysis of her Senate race performance in 2018 compared to House Democrats in her state.
Enten analyzed the "electability" of six possible presidential candidates by weighing their performance in their 2018 Senate races compared to how Democratic House candidates fared in those same states.
"Sens. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharThe Top Ten Democrats for 2020 Warren announces White House bid, getting early jump on 2020 race Juan Williams: Tech companies must be defanged by government MORE of Minnesota and Sherrod BrownSherrod Campbell BrownThe Top Ten Democrats for 2020 Warren announces White House bid, getting early jump on 2020 race Sherrod Brown seeks Obama meeting as he weighs 2020 run: report MORE of Ohio are above-average candidates on the question of electability, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — who announced Monday that she's formed a committee to explore a 2020 presidential run — is below average," Enten wrote.
Brown also performed well in Ohio, where Democrats struggled in 2018.
Warren won in Massachusetts by 24 points in 2018 as House Democrats swept all of the state's congressional races. Massachusetts Democrats could have won the statewide House vote by 36 points if they all had Republican opponents, Enten noted, meaning Warren underperformed by 12 points.
"The story is not as clear for the other potential 2020 Democratic candidates who ran for the Senate in 2018," Enten wrote, noting that Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (N.Y.) and former Rep. Beto O'RourkeRobert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeRNC knocks Warren as 'out of touch' and 'extreme' after presidential announcement Warren announces White House bid, getting early jump on 2020 race O'Rourke rips Trump's border wall in video: 'A symbol of division' MORE (Texas) performed better than Democratic House candidates in their states. Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersPredictions: Trump goes, unexpected candidate emerges in 2019 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 RNC knocks Warren as 'out of touch' and 'extreme' after presidential announcement MORE (I-Vt.) fared a bit worse, according to the CNN analyst's calculations.
Warren became the first major Democratic name to jump into the 2020 presidential race on Monday, announcing that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House.