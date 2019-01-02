Warren headed to Iowa after announcing White House bid

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren pledges to donate salary during shutdown Predictions: Trump goes, unexpected candidate emerges in 2019 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) will visit Iowa this weekend for a series of events, days after announcing she is forming an exploratory committee for a White House bid.

Warren will head to Council Bluffs, Iowa, for an organizing event on Friday evening before making stops in Sioux City, Storm Lake and Des Moines on Saturday, according to her Facebook page.

The Iowa caucuses, the nation's first major presidential nominating contest, are scheduled for early February of next year.

“This is a moment in America where people really want to get the focus back on the points that touch their lives, about things like student loans and what it costs to get a prescription filled,” Warren told reporters Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Warren, who has strongly advocated for Wall Street regulation, announced Monday that she is forming an exploratory committee for the 2020 White House race.

She joined former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro as the biggest Democratic names to have announced exploratory committees.

Warren said in a video released Monday that "America's middle class is under attack."

"How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a fatter slice," she says in the video.

"They crippled unions so no one could stop them, dismantled the financial rules meant to keep us safe after the Great Depression and cut their own taxes so they paid less than their secretaries and janitors," Warren continues.