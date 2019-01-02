Warren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Warren headed to Iowa after announcing White House bid Dem pollster says Warren wasn't looking to score a political victory with DNA test results MORE (D-Mass.) said Wednesday that the Democratic Party should say "no to the billionaires."

Warren, during an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," called on the party to disavow billionaire 2020 presidential candidates "whether they are self-funding" or funding Political Action Committees (PACs).

“Is this going to be a Democratic primary that is funded by the grassroots, that is done with grassroots volunteers, or is this going to be something that’s just one more plaything that billionaires can buy?” Warren asked.

“So I think this is a moment for all of the Democratic nominees to come into the race to say ‘in a Democratic primary we are going to link arms and we’re going to say grassroots funding. No to the billionaires. No to the billionaires whether they are self-funding or whether they are funding PACs. We are the Democratic Party and that’s the party of the people,’" she continued. "That’s how we not only win elections, that’s how we win movements that make real change.”

Elizabeth Warren: 'No to the billionaires' pic.twitter.com/jcS9kXDOoY — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 3, 2019

Warren's comments marked her first interview since becoming the first major Democratic name to jump into the 2020 presidential race. Warren announced Monday that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House.

Warren went on to clarify that billionaires, including Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who would likely fund their own campaigns if they were to launch a 2020 bid for the White House should not be precluded from seeking the party’s nomination.

Steyer, who has not yet made a public decision about a potential White House bid, made headlines last month when he posted a job on the professional networking website LinkedIn for several high-level campaign staffers in three crucial early-voting states. Bloomberg is prepared to spend upwards of $100 million should he mount a 2020 bid for the White House, his top political advisor told CNBC late last month.

Warren, long seen as a leading contender for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination, is a proven fundraiser.

She will likely face a crowded field of 2020 contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Andrew Cuomo: 'Joe Biden has the best case' for 2020 Commission on Presidential Debates now accepting host applications for 2020 debates MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Sanders says he did not know about sexual harassment allegations during campaign Aides say they experienced sexism from officials in 2016 Sanders campaign MORE (I-Vt.). She could also face a challenge from Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires CNN political analyst: Warren ‘below average’ in electability Commission on Presidential Debates now accepting host applications for 2020 debates MORE (D-Texas), another strong fundraiser who earned massive hauls amid his pledge not to take corporate PAC money.