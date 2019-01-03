Feinstein urges Biden to run in 2020

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinMueller fuels foreign lobbying crackdown Graham says he will hold hearings on deaths of children in CBP custody Feinstein asks for hearing after deaths of two children in CBP custody MORE (D-Calif.) urged former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Andrew Cuomo: 'Joe Biden has the best case' for 2020 Commission on Presidential Debates now accepting host applications for 2020 debates MORE to run for president in 2020, saying he would be the ideal candidate to face off against President Trump Donald John TrumpDOJ declines to take Arpaio fight to Supreme Court Canadian man arrested for trespassing at White House says he wanted to deliver Crown Royal to Trump Graham: Trump giving up on border wall fight would be the 'end of his presidency' MORE.

“Joe was chairman of the Judiciary [Committee] when he came to this place, I’ve watched him as vice president, I’ve seen him operate, I’ve seen him perform,” Feinstein told Politico. “He brings a level of experience and seniority which I think is really important.”

Feinstein added that she hadn’t talked to Biden to press him to run, saying “that’s just my view.”

Biden and Feinstein worked together during Biden’s years representing Delaware in the Senate. He endorsed her 2018 reelection bid, praising her as “tenacious” and “accomplished.”

The Democratic primary is expected to be crowded, possibly fielding upward of 30 candidates, including Feinstein’s California colleague Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report — Shutdown drama front and center in 2019 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 RNC knocks Warren as 'out of touch' and 'extreme' after presidential announcement MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Sanders says he did not know about sexual harassment allegations during campaign Aides say they experienced sexism from officials in 2016 Sanders campaign MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Warren headed to Iowa after announcing White House bid Dem pollster says Warren wasn't looking to score a political victory with DNA test results MORE (Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report — Shutdown drama front and center in 2019 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 RNC knocks Warren as 'out of touch' and 'extreme' after presidential announcement MORE (N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Top Ten Democrats for 2020 Warren announces White House bid, getting early jump on 2020 race Dems worry: Top three candidates in polls are all white men MORE (N.Y.), Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and others.

Biden has led in some early national and statewide polls and would be considered one of the field’s frontrunners should he formally enter the race. While the former vice president has strong appeal among the base, Democrats wonder if a white, septuagenarian male would be the best candidate for a party increasingly defined by women and people of color.

Biden had previously said he would make a decision by the end of 2018, but allies have said he may take more time.