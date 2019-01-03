McAuliffe: Voters want ‘realistic alternative’ to Trump's policies

The Democratic presidential nominee in 2020 must counter President Trump Donald John TrumpDOJ declines to take Arpaio fight to Supreme Court Canadian man arrested for trespassing at White House says he wanted to deliver Crown Royal to Trump Graham: Trump giving up on border wall fight would be the 'end of his presidency' MORE's policies by offering "a more realistic alternative," said former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who is considering a presidential run.

Trump’s “fantastical promises of 2016 will not come to pass," McAuliffe wrote Thursday in a Washington Post opinion piece. "We have amassed a massive budget deficit thanks in large part to tax cuts for the rich. There is no infrastructure package. Medicare and Social Security are at risk because of reckless Republican budgets. Mexico is never paying for the wall. And Trump’s impulsive trade fights have hurt American farmers and consumers and thrown global financial markets into turmoil.”

“Voters are now looking for a more realistic alternative," he added. "Leading up to 2020, Democrats must maintain our credibility with a pledge of results that are honest and achievable.”

“I believe the only way that Trump will win reelection is if Democrats give up their credibility as serious and focused on results that impact people’s lives," McAuliffe wrote. "Ideological populism or relentless negativity are playing on Trump’s turf. The reality-show star will always win that race to the bottom.”

The former Virginia governor, who's considered a centrist in the party, went on to slam progressive priorities such as a federal jobs guarantee and universal free college, calling them “too good to be true.”

He pointed to midterm candidates who ran on making health care more affordable and raising the minimum wage, and won in red areas, as a blueprint for how to defeat Trump next year.

McAuliffe is one of more than 30 Democrats considering a run for president. The crowded primary field could end up including high-profile candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Andrew Cuomo: 'Joe Biden has the best case' for 2020 Commission on Presidential Debates now accepting host applications for 2020 debates MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Sanders says he did not know about sexual harassment allegations during campaign Aides say they experienced sexism from officials in 2016 Sanders campaign MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Warren headed to Iowa after announcing White House bid Dem pollster says Warren wasn't looking to score a political victory with DNA test results MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report — Shutdown drama front and center in 2019 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 RNC knocks Warren as 'out of touch' and 'extreme' after presidential announcement MORE (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report — Shutdown drama front and center in 2019 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 RNC knocks Warren as 'out of touch' and 'extreme' after presidential announcement MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

“While I haven’t decided whether to be a candidate myself, I will be closely watching our side and working to ensure that the Democratic message is realistic, optimistic and focused on helping all Americans. The stakes are simply too high to lose a race to the bottom,” McAuliffe wrote.