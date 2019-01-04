Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWarren hires Obama campaign alum following campaign announcement: report Clinton meets individually with potential 2020 Dems: report 2020 Election: Democrats can’t afford to ignore their Israel problem MORE has reportedly met with several Democrats considering presidential bids in 2020 amid private solicitations for her support from aspiring nominees.

CNN and Axios reported Friday that Clinton has had private conversations with prominent Democrats such as Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris defends Ocasio-Cortez video: 'I'm for more dancing in politics' Clinton meets individually with potential 2020 Dems: report McAuliffe: Voters want ‘realistic alternative’ to Trump's policies MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren hires Obama campaign alum following campaign announcement: report Climate movement should focus on winning 2020 presidential election Clinton meets individually with potential 2020 Dems: report MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerClinton meets individually with potential 2020 Dems: report McAuliffe: Voters want ‘realistic alternative’ to Trump's policies Feinstein urges Biden to run in 2020 MORE (D-N.J.), as well as others including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D).

"People are direct in saying they want her support," one source close to Clinton told CNN. "Others are reaching out."

“Hillary wants Trump gone," another confidant of the former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee told Axios. "She doesn’t know who’s best able to beat him, but she knows about grueling nomination fights."

"The savvy ones know she’s the most valuable endorser in the party not named Obama," that source added.

Nick Merrill, the former secretary's spokesman, told CNN that Clinton wasn't discussing her 2020 plans publicly but added that she was happy to talk to any candidate considering a run for president.

"I won't comment on private discussions she's had except to say that she's more than happy to talk to anyone considering a run about the challenges (as well as the great things) that go with it, and lessons learned on what to watch for in this next cycle (aside from Vladimir)," Merrill said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton has not yet ruled out the possibility of a 2020 bid for president, saying last year that she would "like to be president," and has refused to discuss her 2020 plans in interviews.

The 2020 Democratic field is expected to attract many candidates, with Warren most recently announcing an exploratory committee for a presidential bid earlier this week in a video message to supporters.