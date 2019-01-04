Warren hires former digital strategist for Obama campaigns: report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren hires Obama campaign alum following campaign announcement: report Climate movement should focus on winning 2020 presidential election Clinton meets individually with potential 2020 Dems: report MORE (D-Mass.) has reportedly hired former President Obama's digital strategist during his successful 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

The hire comes after Warren told supporters this week that she was forming an exploratory committee for a presidential bid in 2020, in what is expected to be a crowded Democratic field.

Warren followed up on her announcement by hiring Obama's former digital strategist Joe Rospars for a senior leadership role overseeing operations in early primary states, CNN reported citing two sources close to Warren's camp.

The Massachusetts senator has also picked up Richard McDaniel, the political and field director for Sen. Doug Jones's (D-Ala.) successful Senate bid against Republican judge Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreWarren hires Obama campaign alum following campaign announcement: report Hillicon Valley: Apple lowers revenue outlook | Net neutrality bill dies in Congress | Netflix warns against 'Bird Box' challenge | Judge dismisses suit against tech giants over San Bernardino shooting Romney says he won't challenge Trump in 2020 but doesn't endorse him MORE last year, according to the news network.

McDaniel also served in Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWarren hires Obama campaign alum following campaign announcement: report Clinton meets individually with potential 2020 Dems: report 2020 Election: Democrats can’t afford to ignore their Israel problem MORE's campaign as a regional director of primary state activity, as well as on the successful campaign of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin (D). A request for comment from Warren's campaign on the two hires was not immediately returned.

Warren struck a populist tone in her campaign announcement this week, accusing large corporations in the U.S. of taking advantage of the American middle class.

“How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a bigger slice," Warren said in the video message released Monday.

Other prominent Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren hires Obama campaign alum following campaign announcement: report The Hill's Morning Report — Shutdown Day 14: Dems return to the White House The 15 Democrats who voted against Pelosi MORE are also thought to be considering 2020 White House bids. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren hires Obama campaign alum following campaign announcement: report State Dept halts cooperation with UN probes into potential US human rights violations: report The Hill's Morning Report — Shutdown Day 14: Dems return to the White House MORE (I) is seen as another likely candidate.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Warren is expected to base her campaign headquarters in her home state's capitol of Boston, and will likely select longtime aide Dan Geldon to run the operation.